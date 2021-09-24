Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Climate strike outside parliament

Climate change protest movement Fridays for Future is to return the square fronting the Christiansborg palace today, where parliament convenes.

Around 3,000 people are expected to participate in the protest.

“At the strike, children, young people and adults will speak out about the lack of action (over climate change) we are seeing from the political side and make it clear we will not give up”, Fridays for Future writes according to broadcaster DR.

Organisation to sue Denmark over treatment of children in Syrian camps

Campaign movement Repatriate the Children (RTC) plans to sue the Danish state for its failure to evacuate five children from Syrian detention camps, newspaper Politiken reports.

The children have not been evacuated to Denmark because their mothers have been stripped of their Danish citizenships and will not consent to being separated from the children, which would enable Denmark to evacuate the children under government policy.

Another 14 children are to be evacuated along with their mothers, who still have Danish passports.

This constitutes preferential treatment of some children over others, the organisation argues. We’ll have more detail in an article today.

Former Uber drivers reported for suspected benefits fraud

More than 100 former Uber drivers in Denmark have been reported to police for receiving benefits while working as a ride share driver via the app, Radio4 reports.

Drivers received unemployment benefits or the state student grant (SU) in breach of rules on 439 occasions, according to the report.

Uber operated in Denmark from 2014 to 2017 before a new taxi law was passed, resulting in it halting services in the country.

Autumn to take a weekend break with dry and sunny weather

After some hair-raising wind yesterday a more pleasant weekend is forecast with sunny, warm weather on both Saturday and Sunday.

“It will be a very pleasant autumn weekend, well suited to outdoor activities with sun most places and dry weather both Saturday and Sunday,” DMI meteorologist Mette Wagner told new wire Ritzau.

Temperatures could reach up to 20 degrees, possibly for the last time this year.

Friday is expected to be grey and drizzly before the sunny weekend gets going.