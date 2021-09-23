Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Flu vaccines to be given to children from October

Influenza vaccines for children are scheduled to be delivered to Denmark at the beginning of next month, with vaccination set to begin some time after.

Health authorities recently recommended influenza vaccines be given to children between the ages of two and six years.

The vaccines, which are in the form of a nasal spray and not an injection, are to be offered freely by the public health system until January.

Digital health pass QR code not issued for Covid-19 vaccination during temporary stay in Denmark

People who are vaccinated during temporary stays in Denmark – for example, as tourists – are issued paper vaccination certificates without the QR codes that automatically link them to the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate.

The issue affects people without a personal registration (CPR) number, who are thereby unable to access the Danish Coronapas app or health platform sundhed.dk.

In the absence of a digital login to the Danish health system, people vaccinated while in the country temporarily are instead given a paper vaccination certificate. But the certificate does not include the QR code compatible with the EU system.

High winds forecast with risk of storm gusts in coastal areas

Brace yourself for a bit of a buffering by the wind today – especially if you live on the coast.

A low-pressure front to the north of Denmark will result in hard winds in west Jutland, as well as on the west coasts of Zealand and Bornholm.

Efterårets første rigtige blæsevejr rammer i dag Danmark 💨 når lavtryk tager turen lige nord om landet https://t.co/U9Wjeneuv4 Med lavtrykket følger ikke kun blæst, men også regn og byger fra nordvest 💦 Så kom vejret vist i rigtig efterårshumør 😲 pic.twitter.com/2mJfQ8PjPi — DMI (@dmidk) September 23, 2021

Met agency DMI has issued a severe weather warning for those areas, where gusts of up to 25-30 metres per second could blow. The rest of the country will also see hard winds.

The windy weather will be accompanied by rain and temperatures from 12-17 degrees Celsius.

Denmark to host women’s ice hockey world championships next year

The women’s ice hockey world championships will take place in Denmark in 2022, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced yesterday.

Denmark hosted the men’s version of the event in Copenhagen and Herning in 2018. The locations for the 2022 women’s event are yet to be announced, with the IIHF in talks with potential hosts cities. The tournament will take place in August.