Denmark corrects third vaccine dose Coronapas error

Danish Health Data Authority director Lisbeth Nielsen confirmed the fix in a Twitter post.

“We’ve now fixed the error and the third dose is displayed correctly in the Coronapas app and other places where you download the pass [such as health platform sundhed.dk, ed.]. In other words, all jabs are now visible,” Nielsen wrote.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to those affected,” she added.

The error, which had the potential to cause problems for people using the app to document vaccination when travelling, was first identified last week.

Registration of a third dose appeared to cause the disappearance of the first dose from the data held by the app.

That was a potential issue for travellers who use the app to document full vaccination status.

With the error now fixed, people who have received three vaccine doses will now be able to document all three correctly in the Coronapas app when using it for travel and other purposes abroad, the Danish Health Data Authority said in a statement.

Denmark has begun giving third Covid-19 vaccination shots to care home residents and selected people with compromised immune systems, but is yet to move on to other groups.

READ ALSO: