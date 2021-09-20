Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Plans for new solar panel farm “the size of 400 football pitches”

Plans for a major new solar energy farm near the town of Viborg could see panels fill an area the size of 400 football pitches, broadcaster DR reports.

The project is still at the idea phase, DR writes. But should it be realised, it could produce enough electricity to power 41,000 households.

A meeting with local residents is scheduled to take place today to discuss the project. A spokesperson for a local residents’ society said they are keen to hear how the size of the solar farm will impact the area and its wildlife, according to DR.

Local businesses and land owners and Danish company European Energy are behind the project, which so far has not seen any political response.

Sale of teeth-whitening products to be blocked

The Danish Environmental Protection Agency (Miljøstyrelsen) is to put a stop to sales of as many as 25-teeth whitening products after a study revealed that around half of the tested products can damage teeth or gums to varying degrees.

The agency will stop sales of the most harmful products, project leader Elisabeth Paludan told DR.

“Out chemical inspection has reached out to several companies and asked them to stop sales in Denmark,” Paludan said.

Additionally, the agency tested the bleaching effects of 12 products and found that two thirds failed to make teeth whiter.

Mayor criticised for hegemony of local television

Ole Bjørstop, mayor of the Ishøj municipality near Copenhagen, is facing criticism from other parties in the municipal government for his use of local station TV-Ishøj to boost his political career.

According to a review by the municipality, Bjørstop, who represents the “Ishøjlisten” group, appeared on the station 53 times between February 2020 and March 2021.

In comparison, three other politicians have appeared three, two and one times respectively during the same period, DR writes.

The TV station, which cost the municipality 1.6 million kroner last year, has been called a “propaganda channel” for the mayor by a researcher at the Danish School of Media and Journalism.

Sunny and dry weather with moderate temperatures

This week’s weather will be a calm affair in most parts of the countries, with darker and cooler mornings but plenty of dry and sunny spells at the beginning of the week.

Monday’s temperatures are forecast at 12-15 degrees Celsius with a light northeasterly wind, which may feel quite brisk on the coasts.