Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

<p><strong>Plans for new solar panel farm “the size of 400 football pitches”</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Plans for a major new solar energy farm near the town of Viborg could see panels fill an area the size of 400 football pitches, broadcaster DR reports.</p><p>The project is still at the idea phase, DR writes. But should it be realised, it could produce enough electricity to power 41,000 households.</p><p>A meeting with local residents is scheduled to take place today to discuss the project. A spokesperson for a local residents’ society said they are keen to hear how the size of the solar farm will impact the area and its wildlife, according to DR.</p><p>Local businesses and land owners and Danish company European Energy are behind the project, which so far has not seen any political response.</p><p><strong>Sale of teeth-whitening products to be blocked</strong></p><p><strong> </strong>The Danish Environmental Protection Agency (Miljøstyrelsen) is to put a stop to sales of as many as 25-teeth whitening products after a study revealed that around half of the tested products can damage teeth or gums to varying degrees.</p><p>The agency will stop sales of the most harmful products, project leader Elisabeth Paludan told DR.</p><p>“Out chemical inspection has reached out to several companies and asked them to stop sales in Denmark,” Paludan said.</p><p>Additionally, the agency tested the bleaching effects of 12 products and found that two thirds failed to make teeth whiter.</p><p><strong>Mayor criticised for hegemony of local television</strong></p><p><strong> </strong>Ole Bjørstop, mayor of the Ishøj municipality near Copenhagen, is facing criticism from other parties in the municipal government for his use of local station TV-Ishøj to boost his political career.</p><p>According to a review by the municipality, Bjørstop, who represents the “Ishøjlisten” group, appeared on the station 53 times between February 2020 and March 2021.</p><p>In comparison, three other politicians have appeared three, two and one times respectively during the same period, DR writes.</p><p>The TV station, which cost the municipality 1.6 million kroner last year, has been <a href="https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/regionale/hovedstadsomraadet/ishoej-borgmester-saetter-sig-paa-sendefladen-paa-skattebetalt" target="_blank" rel="noopener">called</a> a “propaganda channel” for the mayor by a researcher at the Danish School of Media and Journalism.</p><p><strong>Sunny and dry weather with moderate temperatures</strong></p><p><strong> </strong>This week’s weather will be a calm affair in most parts of the countries, with darker and cooler mornings but plenty of dry and sunny spells at the beginning of the week.</p><p>Monday’s temperatures are forecast at 12-15 degrees Celsius with a light northeasterly wind, which may feel quite brisk on the coasts.</p><p>https://twitter.com/dmidk/status/1439806573858238466</p>
