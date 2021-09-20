Danish wind turbine giant Vestas to close three factories

The company is to stop its production at the Esbjerg facility, where 75 people are employed.

Vestas confirmed the closures in a statement on Monday.

Two other of the company’s factories – in Lauchhammer, Germany and Viveiro, Spain – are to close. Those factories employ 460 and 115 people respectively.

According to its statement, Vestas is to stop production at the Esbjerg factory because the parts produced there are now primarily sold outside of Europe. The company therefore wants to assemble them locally.

Vestas has around 29,000 people on its payroll globally, meaning the closures impact around two percent of its employees.

The Danish firm said it hopes to be able help staff impacted by the closures to transfer to other positions with Vestas.