Danish wind turbine giant Vestas to close three factories

Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
working in denmark

Share this article
Danish wind turbine giant Vestas to close three factories
Vestas hopes to relocate staff affected by factory closures. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

Wind turbine maker Vestas is to close three of its sites in Europe, including one at Esbjerg in West Jutland.

The company is to stop its production at the Esbjerg facility, where 75 people are employed.

Vestas confirmed the closures in a statement on Monday.

Two other of the company’s factories – in Lauchhammer, Germany and Viveiro, Spain – are to close. Those factories employ 460 and 115 people respectively.

According to its statement, Vestas is to stop production at the Esbjerg factory because the parts produced there are now primarily sold outside of Europe. The company therefore wants to assemble them locally.

Vestas has around 29,000 people on its payroll globally, meaning the closures impact around two percent of its employees.

The Danish firm said it hopes to be able help staff impacted by the closures to transfer to other positions with Vestas.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Are international workers the answer to Denmark’s labour shortage?
FOR MEMBERS

Are international workers the answer to Denmark’s labour shortage?

Sick pay claims during Covid-19 pandemic keep Denmark’s welfare numbers high

Sick pay claims during Covid-19 pandemic keep Denmark’s welfare numbers high

Four ways to (legally) lower your tax bill in Denmark
FOR MEMBERS

Four ways to (legally) lower your tax bill in Denmark

Parental leave: How new agreement could change rules in Denmark
FOR MEMBERS

Parental leave: How new agreement could change rules in Denmark

Denmark has record-low number of unemployment benefits claimants

Denmark gives businesses extra time to pay back coronavirus loans

FOR MEMBERS

Working in Denmark: A weekly roundup of the latest jobs news and talking points

Why does Denmark have so many job vacancies?