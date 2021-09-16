Denmark to offer choice of Covid-19 vaccines in bid to convince hesitant

Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article
Denmark to offer choice of Covid-19 vaccines in bid to convince hesitant
People receiving a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Denmark will now be offered a free choice between the Pfizer and Moderna jabs. Photo: David W Cerny/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

As-yet unvaccinated residents in Denmark are to be given free choice between the Covid-19 vaccines used in the country’s national inoculation programme.

Health authorities hope that offering a choice will encourage more people to get the jab, as the country makes a final push to maximise its vaccination rate against the virus.

The decision was announced in a statement by the Danish Health Authority on Thursday.

“We know that some people have chosen not to get vaccinated because they want to decide which vaccine they have,” head of department Bolette Sørensen said in the statement.

The offer only applies to the two vaccines used in Denmark’s mainstream vaccination programme, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

People receiving a first dose of a vaccine will be offered the choice. Those who have already received one dose will be given a second dose of the same type as their first. That also applies to people who are given a third dose as a booster.

Denmark recently began giving third Covid-19 vaccine doses to people in care homes and select groups with weakened immune systems.

As of Thursday, Denmark has fully vaccinated 73.7 percent of its population or 4,317,990 people against Covid-19. 75.7 percent have received at least a first dose.

READ ALSO: Visitors to Denmark to be allowed to buy Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Denmark’s Coronapas app ‘not showing information’ after third vaccine dose 

Denmark’s Coronapas app ‘not showing information’ after third vaccine dose 

Visitors to Denmark to be allowed to buy Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines

Visitors to Denmark to be allowed to buy Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines

Denmark sells half a million vaccine doses to New Zealand

Denmark sells half a million vaccine doses to New Zealand

IN NUMBERS: How many vaccinated people in Denmark have contracted Covid-19?

IN NUMBERS: How many vaccinated people in Denmark have contracted Covid-19?

Denmark scraps plan for national production of Covid-19 vaccines

Covid-19 vaccination to be offered at Danish supermarkets

Denmark to offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose to care home residents

FOR MEMBERS

Will people in Denmark who got the Johnson & Johnson jab get booster shots?