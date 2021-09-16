Denmark to offer choice of Covid-19 vaccines in bid to convince hesitant

Health authorities hope that offering a choice will encourage more people to get the jab, as the country makes a final push to maximise its vaccination rate against the virus.

The decision was announced in a statement by the Danish Health Authority on Thursday.

“We know that some people have chosen not to get vaccinated because they want to decide which vaccine they have,” head of department Bolette Sørensen said in the statement.

The offer only applies to the two vaccines used in Denmark’s mainstream vaccination programme, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

People receiving a first dose of a vaccine will be offered the choice. Those who have already received one dose will be given a second dose of the same type as their first. That also applies to people who are given a third dose as a booster.

Denmark recently began giving third Covid-19 vaccine doses to people in care homes and select groups with weakened immune systems.

As of Thursday, Denmark has fully vaccinated 73.7 percent of its population or 4,317,990 people against Covid-19. 75.7 percent have received at least a first dose.

