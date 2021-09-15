Today in Denmark: A round-up of the news on Wednesday

Emergency calls in Greater Copenhagen went unanswered

Earlier this week, newspaper Berlingske reported a longstanding issue with emergency 112 calls in the Greater Copenhagen region. The region has for at least two and a half years experienced a higher number of so-called ‘missed calls’, meaning calls in which the caller does not receive the necessary immediate assistance from a trained health worker on the emergency line, due to call queuing, the newspaper wrote.

The story is now gaining traction and looks likely to require a political response, with broadcaster DR reporting today that as many as 1 in 12 emergency calls in Greater Copenhagen during June and July this year went unanswered.

A total of 4,677 calls in June, July and August were not answered within the 22-second limit set waiting time for emergency callers. That compares to 993 such delays within the same period in 2020, according to DR.

Briefing on Denmark’s lifted Covid-19 restrictions

A government expert group was appointed in May and tasked with setting out a long-term strategy for a reopened Denmark that would be able to manage the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences.

The expert group has now submitted its report, which will be presented at a briefing this afternoon. We’ll report any key details.

Government wants to bar life sentence prisoners from dating online

Convicted criminals serving life sentences should be restricted from coming into contact with the outside world by using social media, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement issued this morning.

The government is to put forth six proposals which it says would limit the ability of people with life sentences from “dating or giving publicity to their crimes, for example on social media”.

The proposal would also apply to people in safe custody (forvaring in Danish), a type of sentence which keeps them imprisoned with no time limit for as long as they are deemed dangerous.

We’ll have more detail on this in an article this morning.

Unknown Lennon recording to be auctioned in Denmark

A 1970 audio recording of John Lennon singing a hitherto unpublished song during a visit to Denmark will go under the hammer in Copenhagen on September 28th, auction house Bruun Rasmussen told news wire AFP yesterday.

The asking price for the 33-minute recording has been estimated at between 27,000 and 40,000 euros.

It has been put up for sale by four men who were teenagers when they met The Beatles’ singer, who was spending part of the 1969-1970 winter in a small town on Denmark’s west coast.

Look out for more detail in an article on our website this morning.