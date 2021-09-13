Today in Denmark: A round-up of the news on Monday

<p><strong>End of free seat reservations on trains</strong></p><p>National rail company DSB revokes both mandatory and free seat reservations on its trains from today.</p><p>Seat reservations became mandatory as a measure to ensure social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, initially when services were required by the government to operate under full capacity.</p><p>The reservation requirement has remained in place until now, but is lifted as of Monday. That means that the pre-pandemic charge of 30 kroner for a reservation also returns.</p><p>DSB recommends purchasing a reservation to be certain of a seat during your journey.</p><p><strong>Nurses continue with strike action, despite tribunal court action</strong></p><p>Nurses at Herlev Hospital near Copenhagen stopped working for one hour earlier this morning, news wire Ritzau reports.</p><p>That is despite a <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210909/danish-nurses-told-by-court-to-return-to-work/">decision by a labour court last week to order the nurses back to work</a> and ‘normalise’ the situation following wildcat strikes against a government-imposed collective bargaining agreement.</p><p>You can read more on the background to the dispute here:</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210826/explained-why-has-denmarks-government-intervened-in-the-nurses-strike/"><strong>EXPLAINED: Why has the government intervened in Denmark’s nurses strike?</strong></a></p><p>One of the Herlev nurses, Rasmus Chirstian Post, explained the decision to continue the strike action to Ritzau.</p><p>“The intention is to show the government that we are upset and angry at a government intervention which does not solve any problems. The health system is bleeding,” Post said.</p><p>“We are struggling to recruit and hold on to colleagues. We need more hands now and we are going to be 6,000 nurses short in coming years,” he added.</p><p><strong>Longstanding problem with emergency calls revealed</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Newspaper Berlingske reports that emergency service leadership in the Greater Copenhagen regional health authority has been aware of problems with emergency 112 phone calls for at least two and a half years.</p><p>Documentation accessed by the paper, along with leaked internal mails and witness accounts for staff are all cited by Berlingske in the <a href="https://www.berlingske.dk/samfund/borger-laa-fastklemt-under-et-tog-men-opkaldet-kom-ikke-igennem-til" target="_blank" rel="noopener">report</a>.</p><p>According to the report, the central control room for emergency services in Copenhagen has experienced issues throughout the period with so-called ‘missed calls’, meaning calls in which the caller does not receive the necessary immediate assistance from a trained health worker on the emergency line, due to call queuing.</p><p><strong>Warm September week forecast</strong></p><p>Apart from a few wilting leaves on some trees, there’s little sign of autumn thus far in September.</p><p>That is likely to continue this week according to meteorological institute DMI, with relatively warm temperatures predicted for the time of year.</p><p>Around 20 degrees Celius is expected as the peak temperature on Monday and Tuesday, with things a notch warmer from the middle of the week, with 21 degrees forecast from Wednesday to Friday.</p><p>There will be a mix of rain, clouds and sunny spells, however.</p>
