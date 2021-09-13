New Copenhagen student housing cut due to fire safety rules

The project, which would have seen 180 new rooms for students built at Gamle Ellebjerg in Copenhagen, was announced earlier this year by the city’s lord mayor Lars Weiss along with the municipality in the Danish capital.

But fire safety regulations mean the number of residencies, which are temporary structures, must be significantly reduced to 40, broadcaster DR reports.

That will have a smaller impact on the city’s longstanding lack of affordable housing for students.

“This is evidence the project was a little bit hasty,” the head of the University of Copenhagen’s student council, Kevin Olesen, told DR.

Weiss told the broadcaster the issue was related to fire safety regulations, with the municipality unable to apply regulations normally used for camping accommodation to the housing, as had been planned.

“It’s a massive shame that it wasn’t possible,” Weiss said.

The municipality said it will aim to have more temporary student accommodation available next year, DR writes.

