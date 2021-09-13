Covid-19: Denmark registers lowest daily infections in almost three months

Monday’s daily update from the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) shows 263 new cases of Covid-19.

That is the lowest figure since June 28th, when 243 cases were registered.

It should be noted that the cases were found amongst 26,853 PCR tests, a lower number of tests than has regularly been posted in recent weeks.

However the numbers give a test positivity rate of 0.97 percent, approximately in keeping with the proportion of tests returning positive results in September.

The low infection number reflects Denmark’s high level of vaccination, according to Joachim Hoffmann-Petersen, a doctor specialising in emergency care at Odense University Hospital.

“It is a good starting point for the autumn, where we must expect infections to increase,” said Hoffmann-Petersen, who is also a local and general election candidate for the Conservative party.

“All restrictions are now lifted, so it’s positive the daily infection number is not increasing,” he added.

Denmark all but lifted its remaining coronavirus restrictions at the beginning of September, with the remaining few rules scrapped last week as authorities moved away from classifying Covid-19 as a “critical threat to society”.

The number of hospitalised patients in the country was unchanged between Sunday and Monday and stands at 125.

“The people who are being hospitalised are largely those who have not been vaccinated,” Hoffmann-Petersen said.

“So if there’s anyone who wants to avoid ending up in hospital, they should get themselves vaccinated,” he said.

The proportion of Denmark’s population now fully vaccinated stands at 73.4 percent at the time of writing. That corresponds to 4,300,780 people. 75.7 percent have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.