Denmark sells half a million vaccine doses to New Zealand

In a press release issued on Sunday, Magnus Heunicke said the country would not need the doses even if it decided to give third booster doses.

“From the beginning, we have invested heavily in buying a wide range of vaccines for the Danish population,” he said.

“Today we have a surplus of mRNA vaccines that we do not need at home – even though we are faced with having to give people a third shot, and excess vaccines must, of course, go out and contribute to the global pandemic fight.”

The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday thanked Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen “for the great cooperation” in a tweet.

In case you missed the press conference today – additional Pfizer vaccines have been purchased from Denmark and will arrive in New Zealand next week. 💉✈️. Many thanks @Statsmin for the great cooperation to make this happen. Thanks too to the EU for helping to coordinate🇩🇰🇪🇺🤝🇳🇿 — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) September 12, 2021

Some 73.2 percent of the Danish population have now been fully vaccinated.

New Zealand has also bought surplus vaccine doses from Spain.