Denmark sells half a million vaccine doses to New Zealand

Covid-19 vaccines

A video grab of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine back in June. Photo: Tvnz/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix


Denmark has agreed to sell half a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to New Zealand, off-loading some of the surplus doses it purchased to make sure it would have enough to cover the entire population.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Magnus Heunicke said the country would not need the doses even if it decided to give third booster doses.

“From the beginning, we have invested heavily in buying a wide range of vaccines for the Danish population,” he said.

“Today we have a surplus of mRNA vaccines that we do not need at home – even though we are faced with having to give people a third shot, and excess vaccines must, of course, go out and contribute to the global pandemic fight.”

The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday thanked Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen “for the great cooperation” in a tweet.

Some 73.2 percent of the Danish population have now been fully vaccinated.

New Zealand has also bought surplus vaccine doses from Spain.

