Travel update: Denmark makes Austria yellow, more of Italy now green

The new guidelines, confirmed by the Foreign Ministry on Friday, come into effect at 4pm on Saturday.

Austria will become completely yellow once the update comes into force. Two Austrian regions, Burgenland and Kärnten, were previously green, but these now turn yellow along with the remainder of the country.

Like Austria, Croatia will now be yellow, entirely yellow, with its only green region, Sjeverna Hravatska, changing status on Saturday.

The main difference between travelling to Denmark from a yellow country is that Danish residents who are not vaccinated or immune through previous infection (and must therefore take a Covid-19 test before travel) are required to get a test after entry.

Non-Danish citizens or residents are required to show a negative coronavirus test at border control.

Those arriving by air can get a rapid antigen test for free at the airport between the arrival gate and border control.

The region of Lazio (which includes Rome) in Italy goes in the other direction, from yellow to green, on Saturday. Italy is yellow nationally in the ministry guidelines, but several regions are now green. These are Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy, Abruzzo, Molise and Trento, with Lazio now to be added.

Fiuli-Venezia-Giulia is the only Italian region to switch from green to yellow.

The Azores in Portugal also change to green on Saturday.

Countries and regions which are classified as green are not subject to any Danish entry restrictions.

Outside of the EU, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Japan and Serbia change status to orange on Saturday.

Denmark cautions against non-essential trips to orange countries.

Countries can also be “hatched orange”, which means travel to those countries is advised against because of the restrictions imposed by those countries on travel from Denmark.

Fully vaccinated travellers from orange countries are not required to take a Covid-19 test before or after entry to Denmark and do not need to isolate.

Unvaccinated people from orange countries who have conferred immunity due to previous infection with Covid-19 not required to test or isolate but, unlike vaccinated people, must provide a worthy purpose for travelling to Denmark (this does not include tourism). Worthy purpose requirements do not apply to Danish nationals or people resident in Denmark.

People who are travelling from orange countries based on a negative test (and are therefore neither vaccinated nor have been previously infected with Covid-19) are required to isolate after entering Denmark. They must also provide a worthy purpose for travel (see above). As when arriving from yellow countries, non-vaccinated people in this category must take a Covid-19 test before and after travel to Denmark.

Detailed information about the rules for each colour code can be found here and on worthy purposes can be found here.

Last week saw changes to the guidelines affect Sweden and the United States among other countries.