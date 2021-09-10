Care workers in Denmark asked to take weekly Covid-19 test

Staff at care homes and people who work as home carers should take a PCR test for coronavirus once every week, the Danish Health Ministry and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Senior Citizens said in a statement on Friday.

Unvaccinated staff are asked to take a test twice weekly.

Visitors to care homes are meanwhile also asked to take a test once every week, regardless of vaccination status.

When a Covid-19 case is detected at a care home, all residents and staff are tested in order to break any infection chains.

“Care home residents are amongst the most vulnerable groups in relation to Covid-19. Many have already paid a high price with months of isolation last year. We do not want to go through that again,” minister for social affairs and the elderly Astrid Kragh said in the statement.

Testing facilities at care homes would be retained to enable staff to follow the guideline as conveniently as possible, health minister Magnus Heunicke said in the statement.

Denmark this week began giving care home residents a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as an immunity booster.

