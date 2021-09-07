Today in Denmark: A round-up of the news on Tuesday

Government presents proposed reforms for unemployment benefits

The government is this morning presenting proposals to reform rules relating to the two forms of unemployment welfare, dagpenge and kontanthjælp.

Among the changes could be higher requirements to qualify for the welfare and a reduction in the monthly payments, notably for newly graduated students.

Proposed rule changes may also see language requirements for foreign students who remain in Denmark to look for work after completing their studies.

We’ll have more detail in a report, including how foreign residents could be affected, later today.

South Denmark vaccinates two thirds of young people

The South Denmark regional health authority has vaccinated two thirds of 12-15-year-olds against Covid-19, with one third of young people in the age group yet to receive a jab.

The target for vaccination is 90 percent. Health authorities in Copenhagen and on Zealand have set up pop-up vaccination centres in an effort to reach this target, broadcaster DR reports.

Younger children to be tested at schools

The Danish Health Authority yesterday announced that children will no longer be sent home from school after close contact with a Covid-19 case, instead undergoing frequent testing following the suspected contact.

Testing will now be offered to 9-11 year olds, the health and education ministries confirmed in a statement last night.

That is part of an effort to reduce the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 in children under the age of 12, who are not eligible for vaccination.

Tests will be offered at schools if there is sufficient capacity or at local test centres as an alternative.

Treasure discovery could yield new knowledge of pre-Viking people

An amateur archeologist has found 22 gold objects with sixth century symbols that could yield new details about pre-Viking peoples in Denmark, the museum that will house the treasure said yesterday.

Some of the objects have runic motifs and inscriptions which may refer to the rulers of the time, but also recall Norse mythology.

One piece even refers to the Roman emperor Constantine from the early 4th century.

