Today in Denmark: A round-up of the news on Tuesday

<p class="p1"><strong>Government presents proposed reforms for unemployment benefits</strong></p><p class="p1">The government is this morning presenting proposals to reform rules relating to the two forms of unemployment welfare, <em>dagpenge</em> and <em>kontanthjælp</em>.</p><p class="p1">Among the changes could be higher requirements to qualify for the welfare and a reduction in the monthly payments, notably for newly graduated students.</p><p class="p1">Proposed rule changes may also see language requirements for foreign students who remain in Denmark to look for work after completing their studies.</p><p class="p1">We’ll have more detail in a report, including how foreign residents could be affected, later today.</p><p class="p1"><strong>South Denmark vaccinates two thirds of young people</strong></p><p class="p1">The South Denmark regional health authority has vaccinated two thirds of 12-15-year-olds against Covid-19, with one third of young people in the age group yet to receive a jab.</p><p class="p1">The target for vaccination is 90 percent. Health authorities in Copenhagen and on Zealand have set up pop-up vaccination centres in an effort to reach this target, broadcaster DR reports.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Younger children to be tested at schools</strong></p><p class="p1">The Danish Health Authority yesterday <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210906/denmark-eases-school-covid-19-rules-close-contacts-can-stay-in-class/">announced that children will no longer be sent home from school after close contact</a> with a Covid-19 case, instead undergoing frequent testing following the suspected contact.</p><p class="p1">Testing will now be offered to 9-11 year olds, the health and education ministries confirmed in a <a href="https://sum.dk/nyheder/2021/september/opdatering-af-opfordring-til-test-af-covid-19-paa-boerne-og-undervisningsomraadet" target="_blank" rel="noopener">statement</a> last night.</p><p class="p1">That is part of an effort to reduce the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 in children under the age of 12, who are not eligible for vaccination.</p><p class="p1">Tests will be offered at schools if there is sufficient capacity or at local test centres as an alternative.</p><p><strong>Treasure discovery could yield new knowledge of pre-Viking people</strong></p><p>An amateur archeologist has found 22 gold objects with sixth century symbols that could yield new details about pre-Viking peoples in Denmark, the museum that will house the treasure said yesterday.</p><p>Some of the objects have runic motifs and inscriptions which may refer to the rulers of the time, but also recall Norse mythology.</p><p>One piece even refers to the Roman emperor Constantine from the early 4th century.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210906/danish-treasure-discovery-could-yield-new-knowledge-of-pre-viking-people/"><strong>More on that story here.</strong></a></p>
