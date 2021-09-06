What do foreign residents in Denmark need to know about switch from NemID to MitID?

What are NemID and MitID?

NemID is the digital ID system used in Denmark to log in to services including online banking, secure email, and personal tax. Between October 2021 and June 2022, NemID is to be phased out and replaced by a new MitID system, which will not use a physical card displaying unique login codes, as was the case with NemID.

The change was announced in March 2019, with the new system designed to be more flexible and secure against future technological threats.

As many foreign residents in the country have already noticed, notifications have begun to appear on the NemID app asking for ID information to be updated in preparation for the changeover. Although this requires a Danish passport, which many don’t have, solutions for making the switch without a passport will be rolled out at a later stage.

The Local has previously received assurances from the Agency for Digitisation that those with foreign passports will not be locked out of the new system, and that NemID will continue to function throughout the transitional period.

So what do foreign nationals who live in Denmark need to make the switch, and when will they need it? Will the new ID be smartphone reliant, or will you be able to use a card like with the current system?

The Agency for Digitisation provided us with the following information via email.

What is the minimum requirement for having MitID and is that any different from NemID? Do you need, for example, a Danish residency permit, a Danish CPR number, or an address in Denmark?

You don’t need to be a Danish citizen to obtain MitID. You can obtain MitID when:

You have a Danish residence permit or are studying in Denmark

You have valid identification

If you already have NemID, you don’t have to do anything right now. You will receive a letter from Agency for Digitisation with information on how to switch to the MitID system. We ask for your patience, since MitID is gradually implemented throughout 2021 and 2022.

Will it be possible to use MitID without a smartphone, and if so, how?

MitID is first and foremost an app for smartphones and tablets. If you are unable to use the MitID app, there are two other alternatives:

MitID code display

The MitID code display is a small electronic device that generates a one-time code that you need to enter when using MitID. The MitID code display is so small that you can keep it on your keychain or in your pocket.

MitID audio code reader

The MitID audio code reader is intended for people with impaired vision. It has a large screen that displays a one-time code that you need to enter when using MitID. The MitID audio code reader will read the one-time password code out loud for you and display the code on the device’s screen. You are able to adjust language (English or Danish) and volume directly on the MitID audio code reader.

Why do we need digital security like NemID or MitID?

Denmark has a long history of utilizing electronic signatures in our digital services, in particular in the public sector. The first national digital signature was released in 2003. NemID then followed in 2010, which is the current eID scheme, but will soon be followed by MitID.

NemID is the core component in the Danish digital infrastructure and of high importance when it comes to access to digital self-service solutions.

NemID is based on a strong collaboration between the public and the banking sector, and it is the secure digital authentication for all public self-service solutions and a large amount of private sector self-service solutions.

NemID is an all-in-one solution and a prerequisite for secure digital authentication for all public online self-service solutions and a large amount of private sector self-service solutions.

What is the reason for the change to MitID?

Over the course of 2021 and 2022, MitID will replace NemID. This is because we need a digital ID that can live up to the security demands of the future. NemID is a good and secure solution today, but MitID offers an even more secure solution for the future.

What will MitID be able to do that NemID can’t do? How will MitID be more secure than NemID?

The introduction of MitID comes with security improvements that make it harder to misuse other people’s digital identities.

You will receive a notification via the MitID app, text message or e-mail, if the app is activated on a new device. In addition, you can choose to be notified every time your personal MitID is being used.

When introducing MitID we are phasing out the NemID code card over time. The code card can be copied and shared with others.

MitID satisfies the newest requirements regarding digital identity. This also means that some NemID-users must go through an identity verification process before getting MitID to comply with the increased security regulations.