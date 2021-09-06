Danish treasure discovery could yield new knowledge of pre-Viking people

AFP
[email protected]
Vikings

Share this article
Danish treasure discovery could yield new knowledge of pre-Viking people
An unrelated illustration photo from an earlier discovery showing Saxon, Ottonian, Danish and Byzantine coins. STEFAN SAUER / DPA / AFP
AFP
[email protected]

An amateur archeologist has found 22 gold objects with sixth century symbols that could yield new details about pre-Viking peoples in Denmark, the museum that will house the treasure said on Monday.

Some of the objects have runic motifs and inscriptions which may refer to the rulers of the time, but also recall Norse mythology, Mads Ravn, director of research at the Vejle museums in western Denmark, told AFP.

“It is the symbols on the items that makes them unique, more than the quantity found,” according to Ravn, who said the treasure weighed about one kilogram.

One piece even refers to the Roman emperor Constantine from the early 4th century, said Ravn.

“The find consists of a lot of gold items, including a medallion the size of a saucer,” Ravn added.

According to initial examinations, the treasure could have been buried as an offering to the gods at a chaotic time when the climate in northern Europe dramatically turned colder after a volcanic eruption in Iceland in 536 sent ash clouds into the sky.

“They have many symbols, some of which have not been seen before, which will enable us to enlarge our knowledge of the people of this period,” he said.

The treasure was found near Jelling in southwestern Denmark, which historians say became a cradle for kings of the Viking-age which lasted between the 8th and 12th centuries.

The treasure will be on display at the museum in Vejle from February 2022

The amateur archeologist using a metal detector found the treasure about six months ago but the news was only disclosed now.

READ ALSO: DNA analysis reunites Viking relatives in Denmark after 1,000 years 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

‘The Vikings also wore helmets’: Danes draw on marauding past for cycle safety ad

‘The Vikings also wore helmets’: Danes draw on marauding past for cycle safety ad

Why not all Vikings were blond-haired and blue-eyed

Why not all Vikings were blond-haired and blue-eyed

Danish Viking fortress to be reconstructed after project given approval

Danish Viking fortress to be reconstructed after project given approval

Here are Aarhus’ new Viking pedestrian crossings

Here are Aarhus’ new Viking pedestrian crossings

The Anglo-Saxons were more menacing than the Vikings, and the English language can prove it

Viking-era bones reveal growth of domestic Danish cats

‘Viking treasure’ of 252 silver coins found in Denmark

Archaeologists celebrate spectacular discovery of Danish Iron Age treasure