Covid-19 vaccination to be offered at Danish supermarkets

Selected stores belonging to the Bilka and Føtex supermarket chains will offer walk-up vaccinations on September 11th, the Danish Health Ministry confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Localised inequalities in vaccination rates include a lower level of vaccination amongst younger people, said the Health Authority director Søren Brostrøm.

“We want to ensure that the offer of vaccination is as accessible as possible so that, for example, you can get a jab while taking care of grocery shopping or other daily errands,” Brostrøm said.

“Meanwhile, the consumer sector has a lot of young staff, and this is where the sector can give young people the information they need to make their choices about vaccination,” he added.

Some companies are also set to offer vaccination on-site, while sports organisations DGI and DIF, and industry group SMVdanmark will inform members about their vaccination options.

Salling Group, the company which owns Bilka and Føtex, is to open pop-up vaccination centres at 16 of the 19 Bilka warehouses in Denmark. The service will not be available at the stores in Hjørring or Sønderborg or at the Fields mall in Copenhagen.

In Aarhus, the Føtex store at the City Vest shopping centre will offer vaccination.

A total of 75.4 percent of Denmark’s population have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to official figures. That corresponds to around 4.4 million people.

72.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Health authorities in the country hope to push the first-dose vaccination rate up to 90 percent of every person who has received invitation by October 1st. That percentage is currently at around 86 percent.

