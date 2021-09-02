Today in Denmark: A round-up of the news on Thursday

Ex- immigration minister faces trial for separating migrant couples

Former Danish immigration minister Inger Støjberg goes on trial today in a rarely used impeachment court accused of illegally separating couples who arrived in the country to claim asylum.

The specially-convened court will determine whether Støjberg violated the European Convention on Human Rights by separating the couples.

Here’s our explainer on why the divisive ex-minister is facing the rare trial and what the outcome could mean for her.

Supreme court to rule on company over supply of drones to Isis

The highest court in Denmark, Højesteret, will today rule on a case involving supply of drones and other equipment to the Islamic State (Isis) terror group by three men, broadcaster DR reports.

Last year, the Østre Landsret high court gave the men prison sentences ranging from three to eight years, while also deporting one of them from the country.

Plan to extend Aarhus light rail in the balance

Long-standing plans to extend the Letbane light rail system in Aarhus, which opened in 2017, now look in doubt.

The city government in Aarhus is no longer in favour of an extension towards the harbourside neighbourhood Aarhus Ø, with conservative parties against further construction of the light rail network, DR writes.

Instead of laying new light rail tracks, the parties want to instead operate a lower-cost bus rapid transport system, which uses buses on dedicated roads. The light rail has been criticised for having too few passengers in relation to the amount of city space it uses.

Norwegian transport minister keen on night train to Copenhagen

Norway’s transport minister Knut Arild Hareide has asked the country’s railway authority Jernbanedirektoratet to investigate the options for opening a night rail connection between Oslo and Copenhagen.

An answer is expected by November 1st, after which the Norwegian government will decide whether to go forward with the proposal to directly link the two Nordic capitals by rail.

“I hope we’ll secure a deal. Cross-border trains are exciting,” Hareide told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.