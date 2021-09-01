Has Denmark’s green Alternative party reached the end of the road?

Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Politics

Share this article
Has Denmark’s green Alternative party reached the end of the road?
Alternative party political leader Franciska Rosenkilde and MP Torsten Gejl at a briefing following the group's 2021 summer congress. Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

Recent poll results suggest the Alternative party, which entered the Danish parliament on a green political platform in 2015, may be running out of time to ensure its ongoing survival.

The Alternative scored a meagre 0.5 points in a recent opinion poll conducted by Voxmeter on behalf of news agency Ritzau. To qualify for parliamentary representation, a party must reach a threshold of 2 percent in the general election.

Denmark last voted in a general election in 2019, meaning the next vote will take place in 2023.

“(Alternative) has been nowhere near the threshold for a very long time and their chances (of retaining seats in parliament) must be equal to zero,” said Erik Holstein, political commentator with media Altinget.

The party currently holds one of parliament’s 179 seats. Its leader, Franciska Rosenkilde, is not a member of parliament. Rosenkilde is head of the culture and leisure section at the Copenhagen Municipality, an elected post.

Co-founders Uffe Elbæk and Josephine Fock other prominent names including Copenhagen politician Sikandar Siddique have all left the party since the last general election.

“The party doesn’t really have any names that can mark out the agenda they broke through with,” Holstein said.

“And the green agenda has unfortunately now been taken on by so many other parties that there’s no need to vote for Alternative for (an environmental) reason,” he continued.

Even though the party’s days could be numbered, it has already left a mark on Danish politics by help setting a green agenda, according to Holstein.

“They were the first with the 70 percent target (for emissions reduction),” he said.

“It’s a big political win for them that this has become mainstream at Christiansborg (parliament),” he added.

READ ALSO: Five reasons why Denmark is no frontrunner in the battle against climate change

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Danish parties strike deal to evacuate some Afghan employees

Danish parties strike deal to evacuate some Afghan employees

Explained: What are the fraud accusations against the Danish People’s Party’s vice chair?

Explained: What are the fraud accusations against the Danish People’s Party’s vice chair?

EXPLAINED: Why has ‘green’ Denmark just agreed nine motorway projects?

EXPLAINED: Why has ‘green’ Denmark just agreed nine motorway projects?

Danish Social Democrats slump in polls as corona effect wears off

Danish Social Democrats slump in polls as corona effect wears off

OPINION: Why do the names of Danish political parties have to be so confusing?

Former Danish prime minister Schlüter dies aged 92

What Britons in Europe need to know about the UK government’s ‘votes for life’ pledge

Racism in Denmark: Video of abuse sparks debate over political tone