Øresund Bridge makes ‘buy one, get one free’ offer to reboot travel after Covid-19

Car travel over the bridge has reduced dramatically during the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: Johan Nilsson/Øresundsbron
The Øresund Bridge consortium has launched a three-month half price offer to kickstart travel across the bridge, following more than a year of interruptions due to Covid-19.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Øresundsbron, the company running the bridge and tunnel linking the Swedish city of Malmö with the Danish capital Copenhagen, said it was time to give a new push to cross-border integration. 

“The Øresund region should be a united region, but it has been split in two during the pandemic,” said Linus Eriksson, Øresundsbron’s chief executive. “We need to kickstart the region and this integration. With our most generous offer ever, Øresundsbron wants to help bolster the optimism and increased travel which many will benefit from, not least hard-pressed businesses dependent on visitors.” 

In an accompanying tweet written half in Swedish and half in Danish, the company launched the new Kør en tur – få en tur offer, meaning “make a crossing, get a crossing”, along with the Danish hashtag #detsombinderossammen, meaning, “that which binds us together”. 

The number of hotel nights booked on both sides of the strait (Øresund in Danish, Öresund in Swedish) have fallen dramatically, the company reported in the press release, with the number in southern Swedish region Skåne down 81 percent in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, and the number of overnight stays booked by Swedish visitors in the Danish capital region and Zealand down 91 percent. 

Under the offer, all customers who have a BroPass pass will receive one crossing over the bridge free for every crossing they make over the bridge between September 1st and November 30th.

