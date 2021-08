What are NemID and MitID?

NemID IS the digital ID system used in Denmark to log in to services including online banking, secure email, and personal tax. Between October 2021 and June 2022, NemID is to be phased out and replaced by a new MitID system, which will not use a physical card displaying unique login codes, as was the case with NemID.

The change was announced in March 2019, with the new system designed to be more flexible and secure against future technological threats.

Why are foreigners in Denmark alarmed?

Last week people in Denmark began receiving notifications on the NemID app like this:

Foreigners who tried to update their information soon discovered that they needed to have both a Danish passport issued after the start of 2012 and a phone capable of reading NFC chips to do so.

This left some fearing that they would be excluded from the new system and unable to access crucial online services, or at least exposed to a period in limbo while the operators of the system got around to transferring those without Danish passports.

So, will people living in Denmark with foreign passports be able to change over from the NemID to MitID system?

Absolutely.

According to Sara Ringgaard Price, head of press at Denmark’s Agency for Digitisation, which is handling the shift to the new MitID system, those with foreign passports will receive letters in their e-Boks digital postbox in future explaining what they need to do to update their information and change over to the MitID system.

The old NemID system will continue working until the transition is complete in June next year.

So what’s with the notifications then?

The notifications are part of the very first phase of the transition, which will involve those who have recent Danish passports which contain chips capable of being read by phones with NFC readers, as they can transfer over to the new system virtually.

“I know it’s caused some confusion because the notification pops up in the NemID app,” Ringgaard Price said. “What we’re trying to communicate and what gets lost sometimes is that you don’t have to do anything until you receive a digital letter in your e-Boks.”

“It can be a little confusing and annoying that this notification pops up, but you can still swipe it away and do everything you need to do with your NemID.”

How will those without a recent Danish passport transfer to MitID?

According to the Frequently Asked Questions section on the MitID website, foreigners living in Denmark will be able to make the transition digitally, so long as they have an existing NemID account and a CPR number. The web page where people can do this is already available here, but the migration system is not yet up and running.

Those who lack NemID and a CPR number will have to visit a Citizen Service centre in person.

Is the transition to MitID still on track?

The transition to MitID was supposed to start in August but has now been officially delayed until October. According to Ringgaard Price, the June 2022 deadline for completing the process remains in place.