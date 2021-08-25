Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Denmark could use up CO2 budget in 10 years: report

Even if its current targets of a 54 percent reduction in emissions by 2025 and 70 percent reduction in emissions by 2030 are met, Denmark will have used up its entire remaining CO2 budget by 2036, a new report from the environmental campaign group Greenpeace has found.

If CO2 emissions continue as they are today, the CO2 budget will already be exhausted by 2031.

Tarjei Haaland, climate and energy policy adviser at Greenpeace, said that calculations shows how much work Denmark will need to do to meet its climate goals.

“Our conclusion is that it is far too late to go to net zero in 2050. We will have exhausted the budget long before 2050, which we usually talk about.”

Danish government’s own Covid-19 to start human trials next year.

The Covaxix vaccine, developed by Denmark’s state infectious diseases agenct Statens Serum Institut (SSI), is ready to be tested on humans in phases 1 and 2 in 2022, after several delays.

According to Anders Fomsgaard, chief virologist at SSI, the agency has now awarded a contract to a US manufacturer.

“As we no longer have any production of vaccines in Denmark, it must be produced in the USA, and that means you are in a queue right now to have it produced,” he told Ritzau.

The trials will take place at Hvidovre Hospital outside Copenhagen. The vaccine has been ready for a year and was originally planned to be tested on humans in late 2020 or early 2021.

Second Afghan gets onto Danish flight from Kabul despite entry ban

A second man has been arrested after arriving in Copenhagen on a Danish evacuation flight from Kabul via Pakistan. The man has been charged with violating a ban on his entering Denmark after he was deported after serving a sentence for a crime.

The arrest came two days after a man was arrested on Sunday after arriving in Copenhagen despite having an entry ban. The man did not have a passport or other ID papers on him and had used his brother’s name to get on board the plan.

Danish train company sees passenger numbers rebound

Danish train company DSB had 28.4m customers in April, May and June last year, up from 20.7m in the same period last year, but still far behind the 46.6m it had in the same period in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

Denmark now no longer requires travellers to reserve a seat to travel on regional trains, but it is still mandatory on InterCity and the fastest InterCityLyn trains.

Danish pandemic now in slight decline

The so-called “reproduction number”, which determines whether the epidemic is increasing or decreasing, has fallen to 0.9 following four weeks when it has been stable at around 1, meaning the epidemic is in slight decline. This means that every 10 people who get infected with Covid-19 in Denmark on average go on to infect nine more.

“Strong! A clear result of the vaccination effort,” health minister Magnus Heunicke wrote in a tweet announcing the number. “Now let’s get to the finish line. That is why @SSTSundhed is moving out with the vaccines for educations, workplaces and vulnerable housing areas.”

A further 1,340 cases of Covid-19 were registered in the 24 hours to 2pm on Tuesday, the highest number since May 21st.

Kontakttallet er beregnet til 0,9, dvs nu igen en let faldende epidemi i Danmark. Stærkt! Et klart resultat af vaccinationsindsatsen. Lad os nu komme helt i mål. Derfor rykker @SSTSundhed ud med vaccinerne til uddannelser, arbejdspladser og udsatte boligområder. #COVID19dk pic.twitter.com/q2JGnLnmb0 — Magnus Heunicke (@Heunicke) August 24, 2021

Record number of Danish residents had summer ‘staycation’ this year

Danes hired summer houses in the country for a combined three million overnight stays in July this year, three percent more than July last year, and a new record, according to the latest figures from Statistics Denmark.

The number of overnight stays made by Danes in the country’s summer houses was more than double what it was in July 2019, before the pandemic started.