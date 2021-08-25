Five reasons why Denmark is no pin-up in the battle against climate change

Denmark’s goal of reducing emissions 70 percent by 2030 is arguably the most ambitious in the world.

In December, it became one of the first oil-producing countries to stop issuing new exploration licences, and it is now launching the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance to encourage others to do the same.

Denmark has the highest proportion of wind energy in its electricity mix of any country in the world, with wind and solar in 2020 providing more than 50 percent of electricity.

But as the country’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen and her climate minister Dan Jørgensen prepare to strut their stuff at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November, here’s a reminder of why the country still has a lot of work to do.

1) If you include consumption, Danes are amongst the highest emitters in the world

According to a study by the Danish climate think tank Concito, if you look at the carbon emissions produced by the consumer goods Danes buy and their international travel, as well as what is generated domestically, they are among the highest emitters in the world, generating some 17 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. That is not too far from the 25 tonnes generated by the average person in the US, three times as much as the average person in China, and 17 times as much as the average person in India.

2) Denmark is on course to blow its carbon budget within 14 years

Even if Denmark reaches its ambitious climate goal of a 70 percent reduction in domestic emissions by 2030, it will still be emitting far more than it has allotted to it in the so-called “carbon budget” of what each country can afford to emit if the world is to have a 66 percent chance of limited global temperature rise to 1.5C.

According to a new calculation from Tarjei Haaland, Climate and energy advisor at Greenpeace Nordic, even if Denmark meets its interim target of a 54 percent reduction in emissions by 2025, it will exhaust its carbon budget by 2036, 14 years before it plans to go carbon neutral. If emissions carry on at 2021 levels, the budget will be exhausted by 2031.

3) Denmark is on track to miss both its 2025 and 2030 emissions reduction targets

In its first annual status report, the Danish Council on Climate Change in February judged the emissions reductions policies brought in by the Danish government “insufficient” to meet the 70 percent target in 2030, and indeed would only reduce emissions by about 54 percent by that date.

Denmark is also on track to miss its current interim target of a 54 percent reduction in emissions by 2025, with the country currently likely to only reduce emissions by 47 percent by this date.

4) A political agreement to reduce emissions from agriculture has been delayed by a year

One of the keys to Denmark reaching its 2025 and 2030 goals is an ambitious deal to reduce emissions from agriculture. Negotiations between Denmark’s political parties were supposed to happen in the second half of 2020, but were delayed after the government’s decision to cull the country’s entire herd of minks, which led to the resignation of agriculture minister Mogens Jensen. The government made its own, rather unambitious, proposal on agriculture in April, but so far negotiations with other parties have yet to begin.

5) Denmark ranks 35th in the world in terms of coal use per capita

Denmark’s only cement producer, Aalborg Portland, is responsible for about two percent of Denmark’s emissions, and also almost single-handedly makes the country a fairly heavy consumer of coal.

Denmark ranks 12th out of countries in the European Union in terms of coal use per capita, with Danes consuming more of the black stuff per head than the UK, Sweden, Norway, or France.