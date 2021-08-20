Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Denmark’s national football coach wins award from LGBT+ Denmark

The coach of the Danish men’s national football team, Kasper Hjulmand, has been awarded the “Salmon of the Year” by LGBT + Denmark for his positive engagement in the debate about the use of rainbow colours in stadiums during the Euro2020 football championship.

When a debate broke out of UEFA banning rainbow colours from the European Championship stadium in Munich, Hjulmand said that in his eyes showing support for LGBT+ rights was not “political”.

“Football is the biggest social phenomenon in the world, and if we use it right, then we can create some social changes that are good,” he said. “And that has nothing to do with politics. We are born equal, and we celebrate diversity, and we celebrate that everyone is equal. For me, it has nothing to do with politics.”

LGBT+ Denmark’s “Salmon” award goes to a person who over the past year has done something special for the movement, representing homosexuals, bisexuals, transgender people and others who break with the norms of gender and sexuality.

Danish diplomats were ordered out of Kabul on Sunday: BT

According to the BT tabloid, all Denmark’s diplomats were ordered out of Kabul on Sunday after the Taliban seized control of the city, severely delaying efforts to evacuate Danish citizens and local employees.

Denmark’s ambassador, Nathalia Feinberg, returned to Kabul on Tuesday along with a former ambassador.

In a statement to Ritzau, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that Feinburg’s move to Islamabad had delayed the evacuation.

“From Islamabad, the ambassador continued her work in planning the evacuation and keeping in touch with the local employees,” the statement read, adding that the decision to leave the city had been taken at the last minute.

“On the advice of the Danish security authorities, it was decided at the last minute to take the ambassador on a plane to Islamabad.”

Two planes left Dubai for Copenhagen on Thursday night and Friday morning, bringing more Danes and local staff evacuated from Afghanistan, meaning it is likely Denmark will evacuate considerably more than the 300 people Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod (S) said that had been evacuated by Thursday afternoon.

Denmark hits employment record of 2.85m jobs as economy bounces back

The number of people working in Denmark increased by 25,000 in June, taking total employment to a record high of 2.85m jobs, according to new data from Statistics Denmark.

“The development over the last five months must be seen in connection with the fact that significant parts of society’s activities gradually resumed after the closure of the previous months, and that a large number of people were engaged in testing, infection detection, and vaccination,” the agency wrote in a press release.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the number employed in Denmark fell by 77,000 people, but by the end of June the number employed was 46,000 higher than it had been before the pandemic began.

Heirs of Little Mermaid sculptor demand removal of Jutland rival

The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, the city’s most famous monument, has gained a rival in the harbour of Asaa in northern Jutland. Now the family behind the original is demanding its removal.

The new sculpture, titled Mod Hjemve, or Towards homecoming”, was placed in Asaa harbour four years ago, and shows a mermaid looking like it has just swum in from the sea.

But the heirs of Edvard Eriksen, the Danish artist who created the mermaid erected on Copenhagen’s Langelinie promenade in 1913, complained this month in a letter to the local mayor that the Asaa mermaid was too similar to the Copenhagen one and demanded that it be removed and destroyed.

“I must admit that I could not help but laugh a little when I received the inquiry. A cow is a cow, and a mermaid is a mermaid,” Mikael Klitgaard, the mayor of Asaa’s Brønderslev municipality, told the Danish broadcaster TV2.

“One cannot patent an entire species of animal, and by the way, I do not think the two mermaids are similar at all. Ours is plumper and has a completely different face.”

Mostly dry weekend ahead in Denmark as week of downpours comes to an end

The last remain rainclouds over Denmark will dissipate on Friday, leaving the way for dry weather over almost all of teh country over the weekend, according to the TV2 broadcaster.