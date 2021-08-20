Explained: Why are people in Denmark posting pictures of their bare bellies?

What is the bare belly phenomenon?

Politicians, comedians and other celebrities have been posting pictures of their bare bellies on Facebook and Instagram.

Here’s Charlotte Broman Mølbæk, an MP for the Socialist Left party, baring her midriff.

Here’s the comedian and actor Ditte Hansen.

Here’s the comedian and cartoonist Ander Morganthaler.

…and here’s X-factor presenter and #MeToo activist Sofie Linde.

What going on?

The Firehøjeskolen school in Vejle, on the southeast corner of the Jutland peninsular, this week decided to bring in a ban on maveblusser or “crop-tops”, with the head teacher Bjarne Kyneb arguing that the belly-revealing garment was distracting for other students.

“In school we are a community where we are close to each other, and that also requires that we wear clothes which let everyone concentrate on the schoolwork to be done,” he said. “We do not go to work in shorts and bare stomachs either.”

What has the reaction been? The hashtag #DeterBareMaver, meaning “it’s only a stomach” has taken off, with politicians and celebrities, including former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt and Pernille Skipper, former leader of the Red-Green alliance, all weighing in to criticise the ban. Part of the solidarity from people in their thirties and forties is probably due to the fact that they themselves were teens when the crop-top was last in fashion back in the 1990s. Skipper recalled how when she was in 8th class (aged 14-15), her crop-top hadn’t even had any material on the back at all, “just a couple of thin strings”. “All the boys in my class are, so far as I know, still good citizens all the same,” she joked. Da jeg gik i 8.klasse i 1997 havde min crop top (det hed en mavebluse dengang🤷🏽‍♀️) ikke engang stof på ryggen, men kun et par tynde snore. Alle drengene i min klasse er – så vidt jeg ved – endt som gode samfundsborgere. Just saying #DeterBareMaver — Pernille Skipper (@PSkipperEL) August 19, 2021

“When do we stop telling girls what they can wear?” Helle Thorning-Schmidt argued in an Instagram story. “What will be next?”.

Marchen Neel, chief editor of the Politiken newspaper, wrote that she had worn a crop top and hotpants to her confirmation in church. “I had the freedom to choose, thank you very much. But believe me, it’s not really something you should wish for.”

Nåmen….Jeg blev faktisk konfirmeret i croptop. Og hotpants! Ja. Begge dele. Inde i kirken. Det havde jeg friheden til at vælge, mange tak. Men tro mig, det er egentlig ikke noget, man skal ønske sig😂🙈 — Marchen N Gjertsen (@Marchen_Neel) August 18, 2021