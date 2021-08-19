Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Flight arrives in Copenhagen with 84 evacuated from Afghanistan: Foreign ministry

A flight holding 84 evacuees from Afghanistan, most of them local employees, translators and their families, arrived in Copenhagen on Thursday morning, the country’s foreign ministry said.

The flight landed on Monday in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, with the 84 on board then transferred to Dubai, from where they flew to Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

The Dubai flight follows an earlier flight that landed in Copenhagen on Monday, which carried 14 Norwegians and one person with residency rights in Denmark.

Denmark sees highest number of Covid-19 infections since July

Denmark registered 1,193 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours to 2pm on Wednesday, the highest number since July 28th and well above the range of between 700 and 1,000 cases where the daily rate has fluctuated in recent weeks.

“This is unfortunately not a sign that the infection is falling for the time being,” said Henrik Nielsen, professor and consultant at Aalborg University Hospital. “Luckily hospitals aren’t under pressure and the infection rate is relatively stable and we can expect it to stay that way in coming weeks.”

On Wednesday there were 105 patients being treated in hospital in Denmark for coronavirus. The number had stayed below a hundred between June 16th and August 10th.

Danish Health Authority cuts definition of ‘close contact’ to one metre

The Danish Health Authority said in a press release on Wednesday that it was cutting the distance required to be considered “in close contact” with someone who has tested positive from two metres to one metre. Previously anyone who had been 2m from someone who tests positive for 15 minutes or more was required to self-isolate and get tested.

Those who have been in close contact with someone who has been in close contact with someone who tests positive will also no longer need to take a Covid-19 test.

“We know that the vaccine gives good protection against getting infected with the Delta variant and against getting seriously ill from Covid-19, which is why we are adjusting our contact tracing guidelines so it’s a little less intrusive on our everyday lives,” said Helene Probst, the agency’s vice director.