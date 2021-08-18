Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Evacuation flight from Islamabad lands in Copenhagen

A plane owned by the Danish airline DAT landed in Copenhagen on Wednesday morning carrying people who had been evacuated from Afghanistan via the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

On Tuesday, Denmark’s foreign minister said that 14 Norwegians and one person with a Danish residency permit were on their way from Islamabad to Copenhagen. The person with Danish residency rights is not a Danish citizen.

Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said on Tuesday that she had spoken to Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan.

At the same time, a Danish Hercules military transport plane landed in Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, which has room for about 120 passengers.

The foreign ministry would would not say whether the plane would bring Danish employees and Afghans who have helped Denmark to Denmark.

Denmark plans to evacuate around 45 local employees in Kabul and their families. According to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quershi this adds up to a total of 431 Afghans.

Copenhagen beaches get ‘red flag’ after heavy rain washes out sewage

Denmark’s bathing water inspectorate has warned against swimming on beaches around Copenhagen and right up the east coast of Zealand, after torrential downpours on Tuesday night washed the city’s sewage into the sea.

The map on the badevand.dk website, showed red flags all around the Copenhagen area.

Danish chemist chain Matas sees make-up sales surge

Matas, the Danish make-up chain, has seen sales rise 8 percent to 1.02bn kroner as women returning to work stock up on make-up.

“Matas had an excellent spring quarter. Danish consumers released their pent-up desire to shop, substituting hand sanitiser and face masks for makeup and sunscreen, in-store revenue bounced back, and online sales remained strong,” Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas A/S, said in a press statement.

Against this background, we’re upgrading our full-year guidance, and when we present our new growth strategy later today, we will do so from the strongest imaginable position”, says Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas A/S,

“High-End Beauty was the sales category to record the strongest growth. Makeup sales were supported by many consumers returning to their workplaces and social activities starting up again,” the company said.

Danish nurses strike “cannot be solved through negotiations”: Danish Regions

Danish Regions, the body representing Denmark’s five regional healthcare authorities has said that it now sees no hope of progress in talks with the country’s nurses union.

“Right now the possibilities at the negotiating table have been exhausted,” Anders Kühnau, the regions’ chief negotiator told TV2.

Grete Christensen, the head of the nurses’ union, said it was hard to understand what was behind Kühnau’s statement.

On Wednesday, we both said that it looked difficult. I do not know what has happened since that means Anders is now out saying that the possibilities have now been exhausted,” she said.

Three quarters of Danish citizens over 12 are now fully vaccinated

On Tuesday, Denmark hit a new vaccination landmark, with 75 percent of residents over 12 fully vaccinated, or three quarters of everyone over 12.

“We have hit a big milestone, 75 percent of all Danes over 12 are now fully vaccinated,” health minister Magnus Heuncike wrote on Twitter. “We need the greatest possible protection against coronavirus in Denmark, so go and get vaccinated today.”

Kontakttallet er igen beregnet til 1. Det er fjerde uge i træk, hvor vi måler en stabil epidemi. Vi når i dag en markant milepæl: 75% af alle danskere på 12+ år er nu færdigvaccineret! Vi har brug for den maksimale beskyttelse mod corona i DK, så bliv vaccineret i dag. #COVID19dk pic.twitter.com/AsYh7fbzb3 — Magnus Heunicke (@Heunicke) August 17, 2021

Including those under the age of 12, 66 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

The reproduction number in Denmark — the number of people each infected person goes on to infect — is now at around 1 for the fourth week in a row, according to a graph Heunicke included in his tweet.