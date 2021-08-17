The most Danish things, foods, and behaviours you can possibly imagine

You don’t have to be living in Denmark long before you start puzzling at some of the things that pass for normal, so, half in jest we asked The Local’s readers for what they think are the most “Danish” things in existence. This is what they came up with.

The most Danish foods in existence

Pølser og cocio, or “Hot dogs with chocolate milk” wins The Local’s choice of most Danish food.

It turns out that Cocio, the chocolate milk brand now owned by Arla, began selling its milk through Denmark’s hot dog carts back in 1953, although the collaboration was broken off in 2011, with the Sausage Sellers Association instead launching Pølsemandens egen Chokolademælk, or “The hot dog man’s own chocolate milk”.

Many other suggestions were either hotdog or chocolate-based, with “gourmet hot dogs” and pålægschokolade, the thin slices of chocolate Danes love to put on rye bread or other bread for breakfast getting several votes.

Danish Rugbrød, or rye bread, of course came a close second as the most “Danish” food imaginable. Most Danes eat it every day.

Other contenders on the savoury side included frikadeller sandwiches from Føtex, remoulade, and stegt flæsk med persillesovs (pork with parsley sauce).

Lakridsis, or “licorice ice cream” is a strong contender for the most Danish ice cream, combining as it does the Danish love of licorice (which got many mentions as the most Danish food), and the ice cream that Danes consume in huge quantities from chilly spring to overcast autumn. “

One respondent suggested “enormous ice creams all year round coated in chocolate dust” as super Danish.

While many mentioned “bakeries” and “delicious pastries”, the best contender for the most Danish of all confectionaries was probably brunsviger cake, the vanilla and brown sugar slab from the Danish island of Funen, although Æbleskiver, the fluffy donuts which confusingly do not contain apple, came close. Others mentioned Feriekage.

The most Danish things or places imaginable

Two single quilts on a double bed, (or even two mattresses). As The Local pointed out in a previous article, while Danes like to be close to their loved ones, they also like to be able to have some distance.

Christianiacykel. Combining the Danish love of bicycles, with Danish childcare, you will see these box bikes whizzing around Danish towns and cities every morning and afternoon, more often than not overloaded with children, shopping, and sometimes even the family dog.

A summer house in the dunes by the sea. Danes love holidaying in Denmark and nowhere could be more Danish than a house among the dunes in western or northern Jutland.

Koloni huser. The combination of ridiculously well-tended tiny gardens, abundant hygge, and a certain lack of flashiness makes these tiny getaway cottage allotment areas on the outskirts of cities incredibly Danish.

The most Danish ways you could imaginably behave

Shops covered in Dannebrog flags for their ‘birthdays‘, perhaps sums up Danes’ wish to stick their beloved flag everywhere, particularly when celebrating birthdays, even if just of a shop. “Let’s place tiny flags in front of the house as well, so people knows we are celebrating a birthday but we did not invite anyone”, one respondent complained wryly. Others found the use of the Dannebrog on birthday cakes to be particularly Danish.

“Having plans for New Year’s Eve from 1st January”. Several respondents mentioned Danes’ obsession with filling up their social calendars months in advance, as well as their uncanny ability to know whether it’s week 33 or 37 at all times.

Danish respondents seemed to think “sarcasm and dark, biting humour” was particularly Danish.

Waiting for green man at empty crossings, even in the middle of the night in an empty suburb street, was mentioned. The extreme aversion to jay-walking, stronger perhaps even than that of the neighbouring Germans or Swedes, sums up Danes rule-following side. Others mentioned Jantelov, Denmark’s version of tall-poppy syndrome, as an extremely Danish phenomenon. To walk or bike in the rain like it was just a normal sunny day. If Danes were put off by bad weather, they would barely go outside at all. But at the same time, respondents said that “complaining about the weather” was a particularly Danish thing to do, particularly moaning about the heat when it’s 19C outside.

The most Danish ways to dress

Grey, black and beige. “Dressing all in black 24/7, even when the sun is out,” suggested João Melo from Portugal, and he wasn’t the only foreigner picking up on Danes’ reluctance to wear colours, with many noting the popularity of grey, black and beige. It’s quite noticeable that Danish male politicians and businessmen all seem to wear the exact same slightly tight dark suit.

Short trousers (or even shorts) in winter.

“Going for a jog in shorts no matter if it rains or snows or if it is way too warm,” struck Boryana Georgieva as particularly Danish, whereas Filip Fićenzo felt Danes loved “wearing pants that only go to your ankles no matter how cold it is outside”.

Bare feet in the office. While they may be conventional, Danes like to be comfortable and informal.

Sandals with socks was also mentioned as a particularly Danish clothing combination.

The most Danish things you can say

Tak for Mad, thanks for the food, got a lot of mentions, obviously, although is thanking people for a meal so unusual? Danes do do it a lot.

Others picked up on the phrases hvad så eller hvad, meaning roughly “so what?” as framing a particularly Danish sentiment.

Others felt that the versatile interjection nå, which can mean anything from “please go on” to “aha!” through being an expression of mild scepticism.

Some foreigners felt that asking Hvor meget kostede det?, “how much did that cost”, or inquiring about someone’s salary was particularly Danish.