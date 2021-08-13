Friday 13th: Ten of the weirdest Danish superstitions

For instance, did you know that nearly 40 percent of Danes believe in ghosts? Or that 70 percent of them say that they knock under the table while saying 7-9-13? It’s true.

Here are ten of the weirdest Danish superstitions.

OK, so the belief that a broken mirror brings bad luck is hardly unique to the Danes. In fact, this one has been around since ancient Romans, the very first people to make glass mirrors. They believed that a mirror could capture one’s soul and thus an image distorted by a broken mirror would also mean that the viewer’s very soul had been corrupted.

Coming to Copenhagen to spend a night in the best hotel in Northern Europe? Don’t expect to stay in room 13. Like most Danish hotels, you won’t find a room or 13 in Hotel D’Angleterre, where a spokesperson told Religion.dk in 2013 that “everyone should have a good experience when they stay with us and there are still people who don’t think it’s fun to sleep in room 13”. And when those customers are paying as much as 42,000 kroner a night to stay at D’Angleterre, the hotel is wise to cater to their demands.