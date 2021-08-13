Denmark scraps face masks on trains and buses two weeks early


Covid-19 rules

Share this article
Travellers wear face masks on the Copenhagen Metro. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix


Denmark is lifting the requirement to wear face masks when standing on buses, trains and the underground two weeks early, the Ministry of Transport announced on Friday. 
The requirement was scheduled to be lifted on September 1st, but the move has been bring brought forward as a consequence of the Danish Health Authority’s decision to lift the recommendation to keep a one-metre distance in public spaces,” the ministry said in a statement

“We have had the requirement for a face mask when entering and leaving public transport because it can be difficult to keep your distance. But when the distance requirement is no longer there, we have chosen to abolish it now,” Benny Engelbrecht, Denmark’s transport minister said. 

The requirement still applies at airports and on planes, as that is subject to an international agreement. 

Denmark introduced the face mask requirement in August 2020, relatively late in comparison to many other European countries, following months of national debate over whether the measure was effective. 

“I am full of admiration for all the transport companies, employees and citizens who, throughout the corona crisis, have kept their distance and used face masks so that public transport has worked,” Engelbrecht said.

“I have no doubt that it has helped keep the number of infections down and ultimately save lives. Now we are in a completely different place, where a large part of the population has been vaccinated, and we are returning to a more normal everyday life.”

Member comments

