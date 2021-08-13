FOR MEMBERS

MAP: Denmark drops “red” status for all countries including UK regions

Travellers at London's Heathrow Airport last week. Photo: Hannah Mckay/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark has dropped the most restrictive "red" travel classification for all countries including England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, meaning vaccinated travellers from these countries will no longer need to self-isolate on arrival.

“The national COVID-19 task force on travel restrictions has decided to deactivate the red safety valve for all current red countries and regions,” Denmark’s foreign ministry said in a press release

“The task force’s decision is due to the fact that the delta variant has become dominant both in Denmark and globally and thus has now outcompeted the other virus variants (beta and gamma), which are no longer considered by the health authorities to be particularly worrying.” 

The change will see 21 countries move from “red” to “orange”, including Argentina, Botswana, Colombia, Cuba, Costa Rica, Eswatini, Fiji, Iraq, Iran, Malaysia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Libya, Zambia, Malawi, South Africa, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Russia, Panama, Namibia, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. 
This means Denmark’s foreign ministry no longer advises Danish residents against travelling to these areas. 
It also means that travellers from these areas, if vaccinated, will no longer need to go into self-isolation on arrival in Denmark, have a “worthy purpose” to travel to Denmark if they are resident in an OECD country, show a negative PCR test at the border, or to get a PCR test on arrival. 
Those who are not vaccinated still need to meet one of Denmark’s “worthy purposes” to enter (which do not include tourism), will need to show a negative test to enter at the border (rapid tests are available for free in Denmark’s airports between the arrival lounge and passport control), will still need to get a PCR test on arrival, and will still need to self-isolate for ten days (or until they test negative after four days). 
Denmark on Friday also announced that Italy was being shifted from the least restrictive “green” category to “yellow”, although the regions of Piedmont, The Aosta Valley, Liguria, Lombardy, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Bolzano, Trento or Friuli-Venezia Giulia remain “green”. 
The regions of Bern, Freiburg, Solothurn, Aargau, St. Gallen, Thurgau and Zug in Switzerland are changing from green to yellow. 
Here is an interactive map of how countries and regions will be classified in Europe from Saturday. 

And here is how countries across the world will be classified, with all non-EU countries but a handful of Eastern European countries classed "orange". 

