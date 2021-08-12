Denmark launches new campaign to vaccinate people in their 20s

In a press release announcing the campaign, the Danish Health Authority said the take-up of vaccines was lowest among those between the ages of 20 and 29 years old, despite the age group receiving invitations to book appointments several weeks ago.

“It is not because there are too few young people who are getting vaccinated. Denmark is actually in first place in Europe, But we are missing the last few ones,” the authority’s director, Søren Brostrøm, told TV2, as he travelled to the EUC Sjælland vocational college and Slotshaven Gymnasium in Holbæk to help out at their new pop-up vaccination centres.

The authority aims for every region in Denmark to open pop-up vaccination centres close to schools universities and other places young people congregate, where they can get vaccination without prior appointments.

“It makes it easier for the young people,” he said. “There is no need to give out lottery tickets, draft beer, or hot dogs. It is good arguments, availability, and free vaccines that is the Danish model.”

In the press release, Brostrøm said that there were several reasons for the relatively low take-up of vaccination among people in their 20s.

“Some have been away on their summer vacations. There has also been a high level of infection in this particular group, which means some of them already have a valid corona pass because they have been infected. Some people probably also do not know that it is important to be vaccinated, even if you have been infected, or that you can be infected with coronavirus several times. Others may just not have booked a time.”

The authority warned that young people were wrong to think that cannot become seriously ill as a result of a coronavirus infection.

Without vaccination, 25 to 40 of every 1,000 infected in the 20 to 29 age group will have to be hospitalised. Currently in Denmark, a full 40 percent of those being treated in hospital for Covid-19 are under the age of 40.

“Young people can also suffer severe illness, with fever, fatigue and losing their sense of taste and smell,” the press release read.

“Some will suffer follow-on symptoms for several months afterwards, and we should not forget that becoming ill will mean the young person will have to stay home in isolation and that they will then miss parties, socializing with their peers and lessons,” Brostrøm said.