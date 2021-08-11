Working in Denmark: A weekly roundup of the latest jobs news

Top Danish employers still not back at 100 percent office attendance According to the Børsen newspaper, many of Denmark’s largest companies are encouraging employees to continue working from home, even though from the start of this month, Denmark’s government has allowed 100 percent attendance.

The pump manufacturer Grundfos is currently still only allowing 50 percent of its employees to be present at any one time, factory workers at Danfoss are also sticking to the same shift pattern they have had throughout the pandemic, while Chr Hansen, is only gradually bringing workers back.

Danish retailers expect price hikes due to supply shortages

Major Danish retailers Elgiganten and Alle Power have told the Børsen newspaper that shortages of microchips and constraints on global logistics were making it hard to build up stockpiles ahead of Good Friday and the Christmas shopping season, with both companies saying they were likely to have to hike prices for consumers.

“Our clear ambition is to stay sharp when it comes to prices, but over time it’s going to affect prices for the end consumer if the price of components is increasing and producers are putting up prices.

Danish film workers protest brutal industry environment

As many as 415 workers in Danish television and film have written an open letter protesting the “bullying” culture that has grown up in the industry as production houses struggle to meet the unprecedented demand for content from streaming services such as Netflix.

“We do not accept violence – mental or physical – harassment, bullying, threats to smash anyone’s career or other bullying methods. It is an abuse of power and should not take place at a time when #MeToo has long been rolling out all over the world, starting precisely in the film industry,” the letter reads.

Danish wind giant Vestas downgrades expectations for 2021

Denmark has downgraded its profit and revenue expectations for this year, citing “supply chain constraints, cost inflation, and restrictions in key markets caused by Covid-19″.

The company now expects revenues of €15.5-16.5bn, rather than €16-17bn), and its profit margin to drop to to 5-7 percent from 6-8 percent, it said in its report on the three months leading up to the end of June.

Low number of travellers keeps Copenhagen Airport in red

A massive decrease in the number of passengers has led to Copenhagen Airport posting a pre-tax loss of 851 million kroner in the first six months of this year, four times the loss posted in the same period last year.

The airport has hosted just 1.4 million passengers in the first six months of the year, 72 percent down on the same period in 2020, and 90 percent down on the same period in 2019.

Meeting with regions brings no progress on nurses pay conflict

A meeting between the Danish Nurses’ Council (DSR) and the Danish Regions, which represents the five regional health authorities, on Wednesday morning brought no progress towards ending the strike.

“It was clear at the meeting that both parties have a really hard time seeing a negotiated solution,” Grete Christensen, chair of DSR said. “We need to find a solution. The health service demands it, because the conflict has major consequences for patients and citizens.”

Anders Kühnau, the Danish Regions’ chief negotiator said that “unfortunately we didn’t get what we were hoping for” at the meeting.

The nurses have been on strike for eight weeks over pay. With the number striking, which started at 5,000 set to increase to 6,500 on September 7th.

Top economists call on finance minister to put the brakes on overheating economy

Economists at some of Denmark’s top banks have called on Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen to tighten fiscal policy to prevent Denmark’s economy overheating.

“There’s no doubt that financial policy should be tightened up, and this will no doubt happen, simply because we will not have coronavirus support packages in place anymore,” Lars Olsen from Danske Bank told the newspaper. “But beyond this there are also reasons to bring in further tightening of financial policies when you can see that the upswing is so powerful.”

Niels Rønholt, an economist at Jyske Bank, also suggested that the government needed to do “a little more” than simply allowing support packages to expire.