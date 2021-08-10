Explained: What Covid-19 documents do I need as a non-EU tourist in Denmark?

Travellers from which countries outside the EU and Schengen areas can currently enter Denmark as tourists?

Travellers resident in non-EU and Schengen are countries ranked “yellow” in Denmark’s traffic light travel guidelines can come to Denmark as tourists, so long as they can show a negative Covid-19 test on arrival, or can show proof that they are vaccinated or have recovered from a Covid-19 infection within the last 180 days.

The non-EU/Schengen countries classed as “yellow” as of August 10th are:

Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Australia, Bosnia-​Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, USA, and Qatar.

Tourists resident in OECD countries ranked “orange” can come to Denmark if they can prove that they have been vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson&Johnson or AstraZeneca).

The OECD countries ranked “orange” under the guidelines, as of August 10th, are the UK, Turkey, Chile, Japan, and Mexico.

Colombia and Costa Rica are currently the only two OECD countries ranked “red”, meaning travellers resident in these countries require a “worthy purpose” to enter Denmark. Tourism is ruled out.

What documents are required by travellers from non-EU countries to enter Denmark?

The proof of a negative test, completed vaccination or immunity shown at border control can be in either paper or digital form.

For proof of vaccination, the document or app must be in English or German, and contain your name, date of birth, the vaccine you received and the dates for your first and second doses.

This means that international vaccine and test apps such as the NHS Covid-19 app, Australia’s COVID-19 digital certificate, California’s Digital Covid-19 Vaccine Record, the MyIR Mobile app used by Arizona, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, Washington and West Virginia, or the Excelsior Pass used by New York, should all qualify as proof.

The same would go for any national app, so long as it contains the necessary information and has an option allowing it to be displayed in English (or German).

This also means that paper vaccination certificates, such as the CDC cards issued in the US should also pass muster, as they contain all the necessary information.

If you are not vaccinated or immune and are coming from a non-OECD, non-EU “yellow” country, you will need to show a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old or a negative antigen test less than 48 hours old to enter the country. Antigen tests can be obtained for free at the airport, between the arrival gate and customs.

What documents are required by tourists from non-EU countries once inside Denmark?

As of August 1st, Danish authorities no longer require visitors to show a valid coronapas or other proof of vaccination, immunity or a negative test to visit museums, amusement parks, aquariums, zoos, or theatres, venues, and cinemas with fewer than 500 spectators.

But until the end of the month valid coronapas or similar proof is still required to eat or drink indoors in restaurants, bars and cafés, and also to attend larger events.

The coronapas system is currently only available to residents of Denmark with a CPR number, but any document, either digital or on paper, which proves that the holder has been fully vaccinated or recovered from a coronavirus infection in the last 180 days is officially OK, even if some Danish bar and restaurant staff might not be aware of that.

According to a representative for the Joint Danish authorities’ Corona Hotline, the NHS Covid-19 app is sufficient.

Tourists who aren’t vaccinated or immune should probably get a PCR test before leaving for Denmark (even though it is possible to get a free antigen test before border control, and then a free PCR test just outside the airport).

If you’re staying more than a few days, you will need to get tested inside Denmark as well.

Check this map of rapid test sites to find the most convenient locations.

Create an account at covidresults.dk

While the majority of rapid test sites don’t require an appointment, it’s important to create an account at covidresults.dk ahead of time. Just input your name, country of residence, nationality and a phone number you’ll have access to during your trip, and you’ll receive a ‘foreigner ID’ barcode.

You can show a screenshot or print the barcode for officials at the test centre to scan when you arrive.

Visitors to Denmark may need to wait on-site for their test results to be processed, which generally takes 15-30 minutes, according to a Sundhed representative. Results are valid for 72 hours.