FOR MEMBERS

Denmark scraps one-metre rule and space requirements for culture, sports and churches

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Covid-19 rules

Share this article
Denmark scraps one-metre rule and space requirements for culture, sports and churches
Churches will no longer have to meet strict area and distancing requirements. Photo: Claus Bech/Scanpix
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

Denmark has scrapped its one-metre distance requirement, meaning, among other things, that cinemas and churches can fill their seats and pews.

The Danish Health Authority said in a press statement that with over 60 percent of Danish residents now fully vaccinated, it was possible to remove the requirement, which in practice means that there needs to be an empty seat between groups in churches,  cinemas, and other institutions. 

We have now reached a situation where we have good control of the infection in the community because so many people have accepted the offer to get vaccinated, which means we can adapt the prevention recommendations so that you can all maintain a normal everyday life while we continue to prevent infection,” Helene Bilsted Probst, the authority’s deputy director said. 

Up until now, the authority’s recommendation has been for at least one metres’ distance between people in public spaces, and two if possible.

In a statement, Denmark’s culture ministry said that the change meant the end of the area and distance requirements which had been imposed on cultural institutions, sports, and other associations. 

From August 14th, there will no longer be a requirement for there to be at least two square metres per person in any public room where spectators, visitors, or users gather, or for big events with standing audiences where spectators are separated into sections.

There will also no longer need to be at least one metre or one empty seat between each seated spectator for indoor cultural and sporting events with seated audiences. 

The church ministry, meanwhile, said that the change meant that groups would no longer need to keep a distance of two metres between one another when singing, and that area requirements on churches would be abolished.

READ ALSO: What changes about life in Denmark in August 2021

According to the authority, there are now six overriding guidelines still in place: 

  • get vaccinated
  • stay home and get tested if you experience symptoms 
  • keep your distance 
  • ventilate and create drafts
  • wash your hands or use hand sanitiser frequently 
  • clean surfaces, particularly those touched by many people

The culture ministry said that the following restrictions still applied: 

Indoor cultural and sporting events with seated audiences of over 500 spectators 

  • There must be sections, each with a maximum of 1,000 spectators
  • All must have a valid coronapas
  • Requirement for spectators to sit down in fixed seats

Outdoor cultural and sporting events with seated audiences of over 500 spectators

  • Spectators must sit down in fixed seats
  • If over 2,000 spectators, all must have valid coronapas 
  • All spectators must be registered 

Indoor cultural and sporting events with standing audiences of over 500 spectators

  • There must be sections, each with a maximum of 500 spectators
  • Maximum of 3,000 spectators in total
  • All must have a valid coronapas

Outdoor cultural and sporting events with standing audience of over 500 spectators

  • There must be sections, each with a maximum of 1,000 spectators (set to increase to 2,500 on August 15th)
  • Maximum of 5,000 spectators in total ( set to increase to 10,000 from August 15th)
  • All must have a valid coronapas
  • No one can stay overnight (IE no festival goers living in tents)

    Gyms

    • Coronapas required

    Share this article

    Member comments

    Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

    More news

    Explained: What Covid-19 documents do I need as a non-EU tourist in Denmark?
    FOR MEMBERS

    Explained: What Covid-19 documents do I need as a non-EU tourist in Denmark?

    Covid-19 travel: Denmark changes France, Belgium colours in latest update

    Covid-19 travel: Denmark changes France, Belgium colours in latest update

    One in three children in Denmark accept Covid-19 vaccine invitation

    One in three children in Denmark accept Covid-19 vaccine invitation

    Denmark to change Covid-19 vaccination guidelines for pregnant and breastfeeding women

    Denmark to change Covid-19 vaccination guidelines for pregnant and breastfeeding women

    Greenland makes Covid-19 vaccination mandatory on public transport

    Denmark to reduce Covid-19 rapid testing capacity

    Travel to Denmark: England, Northern Ireland and Greek holiday destinations upgraded in latest guidelines

    Petition calls on UK government to recognise vaccination certificates of Brits living in Denmark