Denmark scraps one-metre rule and space requirements for culture, sports and churches

The Danish Health Authority said in a press statement that with over 60 percent of Danish residents now fully vaccinated, it was possible to remove the requirement, which in practice means that there needs to be an empty seat between groups in churches, cinemas, and other institutions.

“We have now reached a situation where we have good control of the infection in the community because so many people have accepted the offer to get vaccinated, which means we can adapt the prevention recommendations so that you can all maintain a normal everyday life while we continue to prevent infection,” Helene Bilsted Probst, the authority’s deputy director said.

Up until now, the authority’s recommendation has been for at least one metres’ distance between people in public spaces, and two if possible.

In a statement, Denmark’s culture ministry said that the change meant the end of the area and distance requirements which had been imposed on cultural institutions, sports, and other associations.

From August 14th, there will no longer be a requirement for there to be at least two square metres per person in any public room where spectators, visitors, or users gather, or for big events with standing audiences where spectators are separated into sections.

There will also no longer need to be at least one metre or one empty seat between each seated spectator for indoor cultural and sporting events with seated audiences.

The church ministry, meanwhile, said that the change meant that groups would no longer need to keep a distance of two metres between one another when singing, and that area requirements on churches would be abolished.

According to the authority, there are now six overriding guidelines still in place:

get vaccinated

stay home and get tested if you experience symptoms

keep your distance

ventilate and create drafts

wash your hands or use hand sanitiser frequently

clean surfaces, particularly those touched by many people

The culture ministry said that the following restrictions still applied:

Indoor cultural and sporting events with seated audiences of over 500 spectators

There must be sections, each with a maximum of 1,000 spectators

All must have a valid coronapas

Requirement for spectators to sit down in fixed seats

Outdoor cultural and sporting events with seated audiences of over 500 spectators

Spectators must sit down in fixed seats

If over 2,000 spectators, all must have valid coronapas

All spectators must be registered

Indoor cultural and sporting events with standing audiences of over 500 spectators

There must be sections, each with a maximum of 500 spectators

Maximum of 3,000 spectators in total

All must have a valid coronapas

Outdoor cultural and sporting events with standing audience of over 500 spectators

There must be sections, each with a maximum of 1,000 spectators (set to increase to 2,500 on August 15th)

Maximum of 5,000 spectators in total ( set to increase t o 10,000 from August 15th)

No one can stay overnight (IE no festival goers living in tents)

