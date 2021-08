England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, meanwhile, all continue to be classed in the most restrictive “red category”, with only Wales classed as “orange”.

The changes mean that travellers from the newly yellow regions who are not vaccinated or immune through infection will now need to present a negative Covid-19 test on entry to Denmark.

“Once again, more areas are turning yellow due to a continuing increase in infection in several countries,” the ministry said in a press release, attributing the change to the impact of the Delta variant.

“This week it is about Switzerland as well as a number of regions in Belgium, mainland France and Greece, all of which are now completely yellow. In addition, Sardinia in Italy turns yellow.”

READ ALSO:

In France, Center – Loire Valley, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, and Hauts-de-France, are turning yellow, in Belgium, the region of Wallonia is turning yellow, and in Greece, the regions of East Macedonia and Thrace are turning yellow.

Although Switzerland as a whole is being ranked “yellow”, eleven cantons remain “green”.

These are: Wallis, Berne, Freiburg, Solothum, Aargau, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Appenzell Innerhoden, St.Gallen, Thurgau, Uri and Zug.

Those arriving in Denmark by air from yellow areas can take a rapid antigen or lateral flow test on arrival at the airport, and then bring the fresh, hopefully negative, result to the border control.

If you enter Denmark via a sea or land border, you must take a rapid test (antigen test) or PCR test no later than 24 hours after your time of entry.

Here is a zoomable map of the current situation as it will look from Saturday. (Due to formatting problems, an area in central England is marked “grey” which should be “red”. Areas in Switzerland marked “green/yellow” contain some cantons marked “green” and others “yellow”.)