Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday


Today in Denmark

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Heavy rain is expected in Denmark across much of the Jutland peninsular on Friday night. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix


Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Zealand to offer drop-in vaccinations from Monday 

Region Zealand is to offer drop-in vaccinations from next Monday, the health authority announced on Friday, joining the Central Jutland Region and the Copenhagen Capital Region, which will offer drop-in jabs from the start of next week and from August 16h respectively. 

Danish health authorities hope that by removing the administrative hassle of going online and booking, and then remembering an appointment, they will make it easier for the remaining people to get vaccinated. 

Denmark to see heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday night and Saturday morning 

The Danish Meteorological Institute is warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms across South, Central and Western Jutland on Friday night and Saturday morning.

“There is a risk of heavy rain — between 25 and 35 millimeters in 6 hours in some places. The rain may be accompanied by thunder,” DMI, wrote in a statement on its website.

There is a risk of flooding on roads and in the cellars of buildings, and also a risk of power outages.  

