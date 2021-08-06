Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Football player Christian Eriksen back on the field ‘in four to five months’

The Danish striker Christian Eriksen, who collapsed dramatically during Denmark’s Euro2020 match against Finland on June 12th, has told his teammates at Italian club Inter Milan that he will be back on the field in four to five months.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during the march at the Park in Copenhagen, and has since been fitted with an advanced pacemaker device.

“It went well for me,” Eriksen said according to the Italian sport newspaper Corriere dello Sport, which reported on the Dane’s reunion with teammates in Italy on Wednesday.

There are question marks over whether Eriksen will be able to continue his career in Italy, where there are stricter requirements than elsewhere for athletes with heart problems. According to Italian regulations, you can not be immediately approved as an athlete if you have had a pacemaker implanted.

Compensation awarded in three cases of AstraZeneca side effects in Denmark

The Danish Patient Compensation Association has ruled that compensation payments should be given in three of the cases where people suffered severe or fatal side effects after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The association ruled that there was a direct connection between the blood conditions suffered by the three patients and the vaccine.

Denmark’s state broadcaster DR spoke to the only survivor of the three, who has been awarded a preliminary payment of 4,100 kroner for the pain she has suffered.

As she was vaccinated as part of her work as an educator at a residence for the mentally handicapped, Denmark’s Labour Market Insurance agency must now judge whether it meets the criteria for an occupational injury.

In the other two cases, compensation has been given to their relatives.

Denmark overtakes the UK in vaccinations per head

Denmark’s per capita vaccination rate has this month overtaken that of the UK, despite the country’s decision to pull the AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson jabs.