Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Danish Health Authority to issue new schools coronavirus guidelines next week

The Danish Health Authority intends next week to issue a set of revised guidelines for minimising and responding to coronavirus infections in schools, the Politiken newspaper has reported.

“The goal is for the children to get an education with as few interruptions as possible due to coronavirus,” Andreas Rudkjøbin, from the authority’s unit for emergency preparedness and infectious diseases, told Politiken.

Under the current guidelines, from February 5th, if one child in a class is infected, all students in the class must be sent home for testing and isolation.

Danish government under fire for failing to reduce share of schools with over 30 percent non-Western students

Three years after Denmark’s Social Democrats promised that no schools should have more than 30 percent non-Western students, the proportion of schools that do is stuck at the same five percent level it was when the promise was made, according to a new statement from the Ministry of Children and Schools.

“So far, too little has happened,” Lotte Rod, education spokesperson for the Social Liberal Party, told state broadcaster DR. “I think that is really unfortunate, because it is important that we go to school with each other, that the classes are mixed, so we meet each other across the board, and schools are not so divided.”