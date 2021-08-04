Working in Denmark: A weekly roundup of the latest jobs news

Unemployment continues to fall in Denmark

From May to June, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell by 5,300 to 108,600, bringing the unemployment rate down 0.2 percentage points to 3.8 per cent, the lowest level since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, according to the latest figures for June from Denmark’s national statistics agency.

The number of unemployment people in June was just 6,000 above the level seen in February 2020, just before the pandemic struck.

The biggest fall in unemployment was among 25 to 29-year-olds.

Here’s a chart from Statistics Denmark showing how the number of unemployed has decreased over the past three months.

Maersk upgrades profit outlook citing ‘exceptional market’

The Danish shipping giant Maersk on Monday said it expected its profits for the year to be higher than predicted, in a trading outlook ahead of issuing its half year results on Friday.

The company said it was seeing a “strong rebound in demand” which was causing “bottlenecks in the supply chains and equipment shortages”,

The group reported unnaudited revenue of $14.2bn, up 58 percent on the same period last year, and underlying earnings before tax and interest of $4.1bn for the three months leading up to the end of June on the back of a 59 percent increase in freight rates.

Danish IT group strikes deal with Visa

The Danish customer loyalty-focused IT company Loyal Solutions has struck a deal with the payment giant Visa to build its LoyalTfacts system into some of its services.

“The progress of this project over the coming months and years will be an important KPI [Key Performance Indicator] moving forward,” the company said in a press release.

Denmark returns to 100 percent attendance in workplaces

From August 1st, Danish employers have been able once again to demand 100 percent attendance at workplaces, although most in practice will continue to operate a hybrid system, with employees allowed to work from home at least some of the time. This will be the first time 100 percent attendance has been recommended since Denmark returned to home working in February.

Read our story on foreign workers’ feelings about the change here.

Ørsted looking for new CEO for its onshore business

The Danish renewable energy giant is recruiting a new CEO for its onshore business after Declan Flanagan, who has run the business for the three years since Ørsted bought his windfarm developer Lincoln Clean Energy, decided to resign.

The resignation comes as Ørsted completes the largest onshore windfarm yet established, the 367MW Western Trail Wind Farm.

Engineering company Danfoss completes €3.3bn acquisition of Ireland’s Eaton

The Danish engineering company Danfoss on Monday completed the acquisition of the Irish industrial hydraulics company Eaton, increasing its size by a third, and bringing 10,000 new employees to the company.

“This is a great day for Danfoss as we welcome 10,000 new colleagues into the organization and create a global leader in mobile and industrial hydraulics,” the company’s CEO Kim Fausing said in a statement.