Tell us: How will Denmark’s return to full office attendance change your worklife?

This will be the first time in eight months that offices and other workplaces in the country will be at normal staffing levels. Private workplaces only returned to 50 percent attendance on June 14th, just a few weeks before the summer holidays meant hardly anyone was there anyway.

The question is whether allowing 100 percent attendance will mean that homeworking returns to the same level as before hte pandemic, given how much better people have become at using digital meeting tools.

According to a survey last year by the Confederation of Danish Industry, Danish companies believe their employees have been just as productive at home as they were when they worked in shared offices.

But is this true? And is productivity the only important metric.

We’d like to hear what our readers think.