Today in Denmark: A round-up of the latest news on Wednesday

<p><strong>Left-wing party opposed to mining project wins Greenland vote</strong></p><p>The left-wing environmentalist party Inuit Ataqatigiit, which is opposed to a controversial mining project, won a clear victory in Greenland's parliamentary election, according to results released this morning.</p><p>With 36.6 percent of the vote, Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) was ahead of Siumut, a social democratic party that has dominated politics in the Danish territory since it gained autonomy in 1979.</p><p>The election campaign for parliament’s 31 seats has also centred on fishing, the main driver of Greenland’s economy.</p><p>And at a time when young Greenlanders are reconnecting with their Inuit roots and questioning their Danish colonial heritage, social issues and cultural identity have also been part of the debate.</p><p>A strong local economy is crucial if the island wants to gain full independence from Copenhagen someday.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210407/left-wing-party-opposed-to-mining-project-wins-greenland-vote/">More on the Greenland election result here.</a></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210406/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-elections-in-greenland/">What you need to know about the elections in Greenland</a></strong></p><p><strong>Amateur footballer given prison sentence for assaulting female referee</strong></p><p>A 29-year-old man playing in the amateur-level Serie 4 football league has been sentenced to 20 days in prison for assaulting an 18-year-old female referee, broadcaster DR reports.</p><p>The player was given a 10-minute ‘sinbin’ (an additional punishment for receiving a yellow card at this level of the game in Denmark) for dissent and reacted by pushing the referee, spitting towards her and calling her a “whore” as he left the field, according to the report.</p><p>The Danish Football Association (DBU) last month presented a plan to boost the safety of officials at grass roots level, partly in reaction to the incident, which occurred last September.</p><p>The player, who denied the charges against him, was not present at the court in Sønderborg. In addition to the criminal sentence, he will face a six-match ban from playing.</p><p><strong>Record number of trucks crossed Great Belt Bridge last month</strong></p><p>The number of lorries driven across the Great Belt Bridge, the lengthy fixed link between Zealand and Funen, hit record levels in March.</p><p>A total of 149,712 trucks made the crossing, beating the previous record from October 2019, operating company Sund & Bælt said in a statement.</p><p>Freight traffic on the bridge has been impacted less by the Covid-19 crisis than private transport, according to the company.</p>
