What reopens in Denmark on April 6th and what remains closed?

The return of hairdressing salons is one of a number of changes to come into effect today as Denmark enters the first stage of the planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions announced last month.

More school classes will also return, and driving schools, masseurs and beauty clinics are now also allowed to reopen businesses which have been shuttered for months.

Customers will be required to present a corona passport when using services.

Service sector

Businesses in the service sector termed in Danish as liberale erhverv (liberal professions) are allowed to open from Tuesday, provided that customers can display a valid ‘corona passport’.

Hair salons, beauty clinics, spas, massage clinics, tattoo parlours, and driving schools are encompassed by the rules and can therefore reopen, according to government guidelines.

Schools

Pupils in grades 5-8 are now allowed to attend classes in person on a half-time basis. That means that lessons will take place in classrooms for 50 percent of the time. Those rules also apply to non-final year students at upper secondary schools (gymnasier).

Previously, pupils in those age groups were only allowed to meet one day a week, and lessons had to take place outdoors.

Final year students whose courses have significant practical elements are now allowed to return to physical lessons on a half-time basis, while others can return 20 percent of the time. Previously, all such lessons had to be conducted remotely. Physical attendance will also be allowed 50 percent of the time for adult education.

Vocational colleges are now allowed to be open for normal lessons 100 percent of the time, meanwhile, up from the previous 50 percent.

What is not open yet?

Some municipalities have been excluded from the easing of restrictions today, due to high local incidences of Covid-19. Businesses in Ishøj, Brøndby, Halsnæs, Fredensborg and Gladsaxe are scheduled to be allowed to open on April 11th. Schools in Ishøj, Brøndby, Høje-Taastrup, Gladsaxe, Vallensbæk, Halsnæs, Helsingør, Fredensborg, Rødovre and Albertslund also remain closed.

Restaurants, bars, cafes and cultural facilities are among sectors not included in today’s reopenings.

However, smaller malls and department stores (under 15,000 square metres) are scheduled to return next week, on April 13th.

Larger shopping will be malls allowed to open on April 21st, provided infection numbers are still satisfactory.

Cultural facilities such as museums, art galleries and libraries will also be allowed to open on that date, and restaurants allowed to serve outside. Corona passports will be required for access.