Danish Covid-19 test and vaccination centres hit by vandal and arson attacks

In Rødekro, a town of 6,000 people in southern Jutland close to the German border, perpetrators vandalised several signs that showed directions to vaccination and test centres.

Police in the region have confirmed the incident and encouraged potential witnesses to get in contact.

Der er begået hærværk i Rødekro. Vi søger vidner. Personer med oplysninger i sagen kan ringe til Politiets Servicecenter på 1-1-4 #politidk https://t.co/gkwcEUvHBS — Sydjyllands Politi (@SjylPoliti) March 31, 2021

The signs were painted over with green spray paint and phrases such as “Fuck WHO”, “Fuck WHO fascists” and “Corona is lies”.

The vandalism was most likely committed during Tuesday night, according to the police.

“Police are requesting that witnesses who have made observations, or who have knowledge of the perpetrators, contact the police with information,” law enforcement wrote in a press release. Witnesses can contact the police via telephone number 114.

A vaccination and test centre in North Jutland town Hobro was also vandalised, according to the local sports centre, Hobro Idrætscenter, which houses the facility.

“During the night, vandalism was committed and signs were stolen in connection with the test and vaccination centres at Hobro Idrætscenter,” the sports centre wrote on Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The centre said it will replace the signs.

“It’s just incredibly tiresome,” the manager of the sports centre, Johnny Wulff, told local media Nordjyske.

Meanwhile, a vaccination centre in Silkeborg, central Jutland was targeted in an attempted arson, the regional police district said on Tuesday.

A box containing face masks was set on fire inside of a container. The perpetrator or perpetrators then attempted to push the container through a glass screen at the vaccination centre.

Fire did not spread in the building but police are taking the situation very seriously and are looking for witnesses.

Earlier this month, fire bombs were thrown at a test centre in Ballerup north of Copenhagen. That incident resulted in the National Police (Rigspolitiet) announcing that law enforcement would be keeping an extra close eye on vaccination and test centres.

