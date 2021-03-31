Danish Covid-19 test and vaccination centres hit by vandal and arson attacks

Helena Jensen/Ritzau
news@thelocal.dk
coronavirusvandalism

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Danish Covid-19 test and vaccination centres hit by vandal and arson attacks
File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Helena Jensen/Ritzau
news@thelocal.dk

Covid-19 vaccine and testing centres across Jutland have been targeted in a series of incidents in recent days.

In Rødekro, a town of 6,000 people in southern Jutland close to the German border, perpetrators vandalised several signs that showed directions to vaccination and test centres.

Police in the region have confirmed the incident and encouraged potential witnesses to get in contact.

The signs were painted over with green spray paint and phrases such as “Fuck WHO”, “Fuck WHO fascists” and “Corona is lies”.

The vandalism was most likely committed during Tuesday night, according to the police.

“Police are requesting that witnesses who have made observations, or who have knowledge of the perpetrators, contact the police with information,” law enforcement wrote in a press release. Witnesses can contact the police via telephone number 114. 

A vaccination and test centre in North Jutland town Hobro was also vandalised, according to the local sports centre, Hobro Idrætscenter, which houses the facility.

“During the night, vandalism was committed and signs were stolen in connection with the test and vaccination centres at Hobro Idrætscenter,” the sports centre wrote on Wednesday on its Facebook page.

The centre said it will replace the signs.

“It’s just incredibly tiresome,” the manager of the sports centre, Johnny Wulff, told local media Nordjyske.

Meanwhile, a vaccination centre in Silkeborg, central Jutland was targeted in an attempted arson, the regional police district said on Tuesday.

A box containing face masks was set on fire inside of a container. The perpetrator or perpetrators then attempted to push the container through a glass screen at the vaccination centre.

Fire did not spread in the building but police are taking the situation very seriously and are looking for witnesses.

Earlier this month, fire bombs were thrown at a test centre in Ballerup north of Copenhagen. That incident resulted in the National Police (Rigspolitiet) announcing that law enforcement would be keeping an extra close eye on vaccination and test centres.

READ ALSO: Hundreds gather in Copenhagen to protest Denmark’s Covid-19 laws

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Danish business organisation calls for tax breaks on leisure

Danish business organisation calls for tax breaks on leisure

Danish businesses could be fined thousands for failing to follow ‘corona passport’ rules

Danish businesses could be fined thousands for failing to follow ‘corona passport’ rules

One month after first restrictions eased, what is status of Covid-19 pandemic in Denmark?

One month after first restrictions eased, what is status of Covid-19 pandemic in Denmark?

Denmark updates Covid-19 vaccine schedule: Expected completion moved forward by one week

Denmark updates Covid-19 vaccine schedule: Expected completion moved forward by one week

Denmark to further ramp up Covid-19 testing capacity amid reopening plan

Denmark to receive almost half a million fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccines in April

What does Denmark’s continued AstraZeneca pause mean for Covid-19 vaccination programme?

Denmark extends pause of AstraZeneca vaccine for three weeks