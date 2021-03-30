Today in Denmark: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

Warm spring weather across country

Today will be the first of a couple of very pleasant days of warm spring weather, according to forecasts. Thermometers are set to reach as far up as 18 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow, with dry and sunny conditions completing the sense of springtime as March draws to a close.

The second half of this week will see cooler and damper weather return.

Health minister to face questions over maternity wards

A parliamentary committee will today question the health minister, Magnus Heunicke, over the standard of care for women giving birth at Denmark’s hospitals.

The minister will be asked what measures the government is taking to improve conditions. One area in which improvement has been called for is the short time women have after giving birth – in some cases, just a few hours – before being discharged.

Other instances which have raised alarm are reports of women in active phases of childbirth being sent by taxi to other hospitals because of a lack of capacity; and women being left alone during their birth for extended periods because wards are so busy.

Business organisation suggests swapping student grants for loans

The Danish Chamber of Commerce has suggested that postgraduate students taking Master’s degrees in Denmark no longer be given the state student grant, SU, a monthly stipend that most students use to cover basic living costs. Instead, the organisation suggests the students are given interest-free loans, newspaper Berlingske reports.

According to the organisation, the change would free 2.3 billion kroner for investment in the education system. Critics of the proposal have said it will deter students from taking Master’s degrees.

The government’s education spokesperson Bjørn Brandenborg told news wire Ritzau he “could not envisage” withdrawing SU for Master’s students, but backed an “open discussion” on student grants in general.

All Danish and EU nationals who study at Danish universities are not required to pay tuition fees.

Johnson & Johnson to begin Covid-19 vaccine deliveries in three weeks’ time

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it would start delivering its single-shot Covid vaccine to Europe on April 19th, giving the continent a boost as it struggles to speed up its vaccination drive.

The 27-nation EU has signed a firm order for 200 million J&J doses and an option for 200 million more.

As well as being the first that requires just a single injection rather than two, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to store.

You can read this story in full here.

