Today in Denmark: A round-up of the latest news on Monday

Covid-19 variant found in Funen town

The town of Svendborg in southern Funen has been put on alert after a first-grade child was found to have been infected with a newer variant of the coronavirus.

Investigation is ongoing as to the identity of the variant in question, but broadcaster DR reports that it is likely to be either B1351, first identified in South Africa, or P1, first identified in Brazil. Both variants are considered to be more infectious and resistant towards vaccines than previous forms of the virus.

An acute PCR testing centre has been set up at the school to test up to 200 possible contacts with the case, include other children and teachers and their contacts, DR writes. All contacts have been asked to isolate and get tested every two days.

Senior medical advisor with the Danish Patient Safety Authority, Charlotte Hjort, urged people in the town to take the measures seriously, saying that “isolation means isolation” despite the additional temptation to break with advice during the upcoming Easter holiday.

Child carers to vote on collective bargaining agreement

Child care professionals (pædagoger in Danish) will vote today on whether to accept an offer of new salary and working terms in a new collective bargaining agreement, a deal between unions and employer organisations common within the Danish labour market.

Agreement of the deal would seal the employment terms of union members in the sector for the forthcoming future. Late last week, nurses voted against a collective bargaining agreement offered to them.

Around 70 percent of people who work in Denmark have union membership.

Firecracker offence could result in double punishment under epidemic law

A man faces charges for setting off firecrackers at police during protests Saturday’s protests against Denmark’s Covid-19 laws and restrictions.

Denmark’s criminal law contains a clause added at the end of last year which enables the normal punishment for some offences to be doubled if they are committed in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic. The prosecution service has requested the harsher penalty, DR reports.

READ ALSO: Danish lockdown protester jailed for two years after ‘smash the city’ call

Saturday’s demonstration was in protest at the double punishment aspect of the law amongst other things, including plans to use ‘corona passports’ as Denmark lifts its coronavirus restrictions.