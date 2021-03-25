Today in Denmark: A round-up of the latest news on Thursday

<p><strong>Health authority expected to make announcement on AstraZeneca vaccine</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>The Danish Health Authority and Danish Medicines Agency are scheduled to announce a decision this afternoon on whether Denmark is to resume its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.</p><p>Use of the vaccine was recently <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210311/denmark-suspends-use-of-astrazeneca-vaccine/">suspended</a> in Denmark over <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210320/denmark-reports-two-more-serious-blood-clot-cases-in-connection-with-astrazeneca-jab-2/">concerns related to suspected serious side effects</a>. The European Medicines Agency has <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210318/breaking-astrazeneca-jab-is-safe-and-effective-vaccine-against-covid-19-european-medicines-agency-concludes/">concluded it is safe</a> to continue using the vaccine.</p><p>Denmark’s suspension of the vaccine has caused delays in the country’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, although AstraZeneca has said it <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210312/denmark-to-receive-reduced-number-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-doses/">will be delivering fewer doses of its vaccine to Denmark</a> regardless of the decision relating to the suspected side effects.</p><p><strong>MinSundhed app to be used as platform for ‘corona passports’</strong></p><p>Results of rapid Covid-19 tests can now be accessed on the MinSundhed app along with results from PCR tests for the virus, news wire Ritzau reports.</p><p>Outcomes from both test types can also be seen by logging on to the sundhed.dk platform.</p><p>The addition of rapid tests to both platforms is relevant because the app is to be used as a simple form of ‘corona passport’ in the initial weeks of <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210323/denmark-announces-timeline-for-end-of-most-covid-19-restrictions/">Denmark’s planned reopening</a>. A more sophisticated platform for the passports is scheduled to be launched in May.</p><p>‘Corona passports’ will be used to certify that the holder has had a negative test in the last 72 hours, a vaccination or has recently recovered from Covid-19, conferring immunity to the disease.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20210323/how-will-denmark-use-corona-passports-in-post-restriction-reality/">How will Denmark use ‘corona passports’ in post-restriction reality?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Copenhagen’s sewage water to be tested for coronavirus</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>The city municipality in Copenhagen is to spend 3.7 million kroner on testing sewage water for coronavirus from April or May, Ritzau writes.</p><p>Testing wastewater can help to provide data as to the amount of the virus in circulation and can often be detected before a trend of people testing positive for the virus.</p><p>The municipality hopes the information will help to slow local outbreaks.</p><p><strong>Danish hiking footpaths to be included on Google Maps</strong></p><p>Some good news for those who enjoy a rambling hike in the Danish countryside.</p><p>National hiking organisation <a href="https://dvl.dk/dansk-vandrelaug-og-google-viser-vej-til-landets-288-bedste-vandrestier/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dansk Vandrelaug</a> has announced an agreement with Google Maps to add 288 public footpaths to be added to the digital maps platform, starting today.</p><p>The paths have been picked out by Dansk Vandrelaug based on useful criteria including clear demarcation and (in many cases) beginning and ending at the same point.</p><p>You can find the paths on <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/search/vandreomr%C3%A5de/@55.6785787,12.6039216,13z/data=!3m1!4b1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Google Maps</a> by typing in the search term ‘vandreområde’.</p>
