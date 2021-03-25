Today in Denmark: A round-up of the latest news on Thursday

Health authority expected to make announcement on AstraZeneca vaccine

The Danish Health Authority and Danish Medicines Agency are scheduled to announce a decision this afternoon on whether Denmark is to resume its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19.

Use of the vaccine was recently suspended in Denmark over concerns related to suspected serious side effects. The European Medicines Agency has concluded it is safe to continue using the vaccine.

Denmark’s suspension of the vaccine has caused delays in the country’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout, although AstraZeneca has said it will be delivering fewer doses of its vaccine to Denmark regardless of the decision relating to the suspected side effects.

MinSundhed app to be used as platform for ‘corona passports’

Results of rapid Covid-19 tests can now be accessed on the MinSundhed app along with results from PCR tests for the virus, news wire Ritzau reports.

Outcomes from both test types can also be seen by logging on to the sundhed.dk platform.

The addition of rapid tests to both platforms is relevant because the app is to be used as a simple form of ‘corona passport’ in the initial weeks of Denmark’s planned reopening. A more sophisticated platform for the passports is scheduled to be launched in May.

‘Corona passports’ will be used to certify that the holder has had a negative test in the last 72 hours, a vaccination or has recently recovered from Covid-19, conferring immunity to the disease.

READ ALSO: How will Denmark use ‘corona passports’ in post-restriction reality?

Copenhagen’s sewage water to be tested for coronavirus

The city municipality in Copenhagen is to spend 3.7 million kroner on testing sewage water for coronavirus from April or May, Ritzau writes.

Testing wastewater can help to provide data as to the amount of the virus in circulation and can often be detected before a trend of people testing positive for the virus.

The municipality hopes the information will help to slow local outbreaks.

Danish hiking footpaths to be included on Google Maps

Some good news for those who enjoy a rambling hike in the Danish countryside.

National hiking organisation Dansk Vandrelaug has announced an agreement with Google Maps to add 288 public footpaths to be added to the digital maps platform, starting today.

The paths have been picked out by Dansk Vandrelaug based on useful criteria including clear demarcation and (in many cases) beginning and ending at the same point.

You can find the paths on Google Maps by typing in the search term ‘vandreområde’.