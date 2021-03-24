Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to skip birthday celebrations for second year

The Queen’s birthday on April 16th will not involve her traditional appearance on the balcony at Copenhagen residence Amalienborg.

Normally, the Queen waves from the balcony to members of the public who gather to wish her many happy returns.

The custom was cancelled on her milestone 80th birthday in 2020 in order to protect against the spread of Covid-19, and the same decision has now been made in 2021.

She will instead celebrate her birthday privately at Fredensborg Palace north of Copenhagen.

The Queen will be able to receive digital congratulations on the Palace’s online platform, according to a statement from the palace.

