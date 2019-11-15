Have your say: Are drivers in Denmark really that bad?

<p><a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20191114/police-chief-rails-against-catastrophic-danish-driving-culture">A Danish police chief has slammed Danish driving culture</a>.</p><p>"It’s getting worse and worse," he said, referring to the increasing number of drivers displaying bad habits at the wheel such as running red lights and driving in emergency lanes. The police believe drivers in Denmark are getting more reckless.</p><p>But are drivers in Denmark that bad? How do they compare to drivers in other countries?</p><p>Let us know what you think in the survey below.</p><p><iframe frameborder="0" height="1612" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" src="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdEYjwyiDOa_l0r3BZ-FcuBzXKYLJAyZOWa13omWmhs-VtfyQ/viewform?embedded=true" width="640">Loading…</iframe></p>