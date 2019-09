Signs and banners held in public squares across the country called for political and civic action on climate.

In uncompromising weather in Copenhagen, thousands came out to attend the protest at City Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen).

The demonstration in the capital included speeches from a string of activists and organizations including Kenyan group Nafsi Youngsters, Amnesty International Denmark and the Danish Grandparents’ Climate Action (Bedsteforældrenes Klimaaktion).

Danish participants in the SMILE project, which gathers young climate activists from across Europe, also spoke about their experiences attending an international summer camp.

Earlier this year, Denmark saw a similar level of engagement in the Fridays for Future movement, which was started by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg in 2018.

READ ALSO: The Local meets Greta Thunberg during her very first climate strike

At least 19 cities across Denmark took part in Friday’s demonstrations, according to DR.

Fridays for Future Denmark coordinator Selma Montgomery told the broadcaster that the new government’s climate target of a 70 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 could be even more ambitious, even if 100 percent was not possible without changing societal structure.

“But (that means) we must change the way society is organized,” she said to DR.

Speakers at Friday’s demonstration in Copenhagen called specifically for reductions in Danish oil drilling in the North Sea and for the country’s agricultural sector to move away from meat production.

READ ALSO: Thousands of young Danes take part in climate strike at parliament