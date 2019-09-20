Updated: Copenhagen motorway closure not caused by rock throwing

<p>The motorway was briefly closed on one side, delaying traffic heading into the capital, as police followed up reports that rocks had been dropped from the bridge.</p><p>The closure was effective between junctions 18 and 19 of the motorway, which was fully open again by 8am.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m12!1m3!1d16813.52696858866!2d12.569391499429862!3d55.6274820688577!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sdk!4v1568964576254!5m2!1sen!2sdk" style="border:0;" width="600"></iframe></div><p>But further investigation revealed that an object thrown or dropped from a bridge could not have been the cause of the initial alert, police said.</p><p>"A motorist called us because his rear window was not smashed, but completely cracked. It happened as he drove under a motorway bridge," duty officer Henrik Brix said.</p><p>Closer examination of the vehicle proved this could not have been caused by a dropped rock, Brix said.</p><p>"It's not physically possible. It is a near-vertical rear windscreen, and you can't throw a stone from a bridge and hit that type of rear windscreen on a motorway," he said.</p><p>The impact was likely caused by a stone thrown up by a car travelling on the opposite side of the motorway, according to the officer's assessment.</p><p>“We have looked into this matter and have lifted the road closure,” Copenhagen Police tweeted early on Friday in regard to the incident.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="da">Vi har undersøgt forholdet og ophæver afspærringen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/politidk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#politidk</a></p>— Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) <a href="https://twitter.com/KobenhavnPoliti/status/1174927926975856640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20180717/car-hit-by-unknown-object-on-danish-motorway">Car hit by 'industrial' rock on Danish motorway</a></strong></p>